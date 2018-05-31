Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make chicken curry soup

DIY How to make chicken curry soup

This recipe is quick, delicious and a perfect match for boiled white rice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make chicken curry soup play

How to make chicken curry soup

(The Honour System)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ditch the tomato stew today and try your hands at this mixed vegetable sauce.

This recipe is quick, delicious and a perfect match for boiled white rice.

play This recipe is quick, delicious and a perfect match for boiled white rice (Simply Recipes)

ALSO READ: 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try

Ingredients

Carrot

Onion

Mushrooms

Green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

Chicken

Corn flour/starch (thickener)

Thyme

Stock cubes

Curry powder

Salt

Preparation

1. Ser your chicken to boil with the necessary ingredients.

2. While that is cooking, mix the corn flour or starch with a small quantity of water to get the consistency of milk.

3. When the chicken is cooked, take them off from the pot and set aside. Leave the stock in the pot. Add the curry powder, carrot and mushrooms.

4. Continue cooking on high heat.

Once it boils, add the peppers and the other half of the onion.

5. Stir and continue cooking for a few minutes. Add the thickener. Stir and add the chicken.

6. Add salt if necessary. Leave to cook for 1 minute.

It's done! Serve with boiled rice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
2 Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visitbullet
3 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet

Related Articles

Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain
Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holiday
Guides & Tips Where to find the best street food in Lagos
Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dish
DIY How to make Abacha [African Salad]
Food Recipe How to make Afang soup
DIY How to make Nigerian fish stew
Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to plan the perfect Dubai wedding
Dubai How to plan the perfect destination wedding
137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them
5 young writers or Corona School, Ikoyi ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
Young Authors' Club 5 young writers ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
How to make moi moi with plantain
Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain