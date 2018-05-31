How to make chicken curry soup

news

Ditch the tomato stew today and try your hands at this mixed vegetable sauce.

This recipe is quick, delicious and a perfect match for boiled white rice.

Ingredients

Carrot

Onion

Mushrooms

Green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

Chicken

Corn flour/starch (thickener)

Thyme

Stock cubes

Curry powder

Salt

Preparation

1. Ser your chicken to boil with the necessary ingredients.

2. While that is cooking, mix the corn flour or starch with a small quantity of water to get the consistency of milk.

3. When the chicken is cooked, take them off from the pot and set aside. Leave the stock in the pot. Add the curry powder, carrot and mushrooms.

4. Continue cooking on high heat.

Once it boils, add the peppers and the other half of the onion.

5. Stir and continue cooking for a few minutes. Add the thickener. Stir and add the chicken.

6. Add salt if necessary. Leave to cook for 1 minute.

It's done! Serve with boiled rice.