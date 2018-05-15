How to cook the irresistible catfish pepper soup

news

Time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One serving of catfish pepper soup contains 100 calories.

Recipe ingredients

500g Cat Fish

Ehu or Ariwo or Calabash Nutmeg seeds Habanero Pepper or chilli pepper (to taste) A few scent leaves 2 medium onions Salt (to taste) 2 big stock cubes

Recipe instruction

Wash the cut fish and pour the pieces into boiled water. Stir, and remove immediately. This toughens the skin of the fish so that it does not fall apart during cooking. Roast the Ehu seeds (stirring constantly) till you can smell it with an old frying pan. Don't worry you will know when it is OK to take it off because it has a distinctive aroma. Peel off the membrane from all the Ehu seeds and grind with a dry mill. Cut the onions into tiny pieces and wash/pick the scent leaves and tear them up with your fingers into small pieces. Pour the pieces of fish into a pot and add little water; just a little to cover the pieces of fish. And add the stock cubes while you let it boil. Once it starts to boil add the ground ehu, onions, habanero pepper and scent leaves and continue cooking. Add salt to taste and leave to simmer for five minutes once the fish is well cooked.

Recipe yield

Catfish pepper soup is one of the most popular soups in Nigeria and it can be enjoyed by anyone.

About

Popular around the country for its deliciousness, the cat fish pepper soup is usually eaten in bars or restaurant. It can be enjoyed with rice or agidi. But most times, it is accompanied by a chilled bottle of beer.