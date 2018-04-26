How to cook Ogbono soup

Ogbono soup is one of the fastest dish to prepare.
The soup is best served with fufu, pounded yam, eba, or sermo.
ALSO READ: This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivating
Meat
Chopped pumpkin leaves or Bitterleaf (Nicely chopped)
Ogbono (Ground)
Dried fish
Stockfish
Kpomo
Crayfish (Ground)
Shelled periwinkle
Chilli Pepper
Stock cubes
Palm oil
Onion
Salt
1. Season and boil the meat. When the meat is almost soft add the stockfish and kpomo.
2. In a different pot, boil the periwinkle in salt water and wash properly.
3. Add the ogbono, perewinkle and palm oil into the meat pot and cook for about 5mins.
4. Add the chopped pumpkin leaves or bitterleaf, crayfish and seasoning.
5. Boil for another 3 mins, add salt to taste.
Enjoy!