Health benefits of eggplant

Health benefits of eggplant

Eggplant, also known as garden egg, guinea squash and aubergine is rich in fibre, low in calories and provides a range of nutrients.

The shape, size, and colour can vary from small and oblong to long and thin, and from shades of purple to white and green.

Studies have long suggested that eating plant foods, such as eggplant, can boost overall health and well-being. Below are more health benefits of eating this fruit.

1. Improves heart health

The fibre, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and phytonutrient content in eggplants all improves heart health.

According to a review published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (AJCN) in 2008, eating foods containing certain flavonoids, including anthocyanins, may be associated with a lower risk of mortality from heart disease.

2. Cognitive function

Research has shown that anthocyanins found in eggplant help prevent neuroinflammation and facilitate blood flow to the brain.

Anthocyanin in the eggplant skin, is a powerful antioxidant that protects brain cell membranes from free radical damage. It also assists in the transport of nutrients into the cell and moving waste out which helps improve memory and prevent age-related mental disorders.

3. Liver health and reduce blood cholesterol

Studies have shown that antioxidants in eggplant may help protect the liver from certain toxins. Chlorogenic acid also decreases low-density lipid (LDL) levels and acts as an antimicrobial, antiviral, and anticarcinogenic agent.

4. Helps prevent cancer

Polyphenols in eggplants have anti-cancer effects. Anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid also protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and, in turn, prevent tumour growth and the invasion and spread of cancer cells.

The anticancer action of anthocyanins includes preventing new blood vessels from forming in a tumour, reducing inflammation, and blocking the enzymes that help cancer cells to spread.

