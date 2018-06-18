Health benefits of dates

news

Dates are a good source of vitamins and minerals, energy, sugar, and fibre. It also contains calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Dates can be consumed in both fresh and dried forms. They are sweet with a rich deep flavour and are a powerhouse of nutrition that can greatly boost your energy.

1. Lowers cholesterol

Dates are free from cholesterol and contain very little fat. Including them in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol level, and even assist in weight loss.

2. Protein rich

Dates are a strong source of proteins that help in staying fit. A lot of regular gym goers are asked to eat a couple of dates every day as part of their daily routine.

3. Rich in vitamins

Dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, A1 and C. If you have a few dates every day, you won't have to take vitamin supplements. Not only will it keep you healthy, there will be a noticeable change in your energy levels as well because dates contain natural sugars such as glucose, sucrose, and fructose, too.

4. Improves bone health

Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium. All these are required for keeping our bones healthy and preventing osteoporosis.

5. Strengthens the nervous system

Dates are loaded with potassium and that goes a long way in keeping your nervous system in order. The potassium helps to reduce cholesterol and keeps the risk of a stroke in check.