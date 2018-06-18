Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of dates

Eating Right Health benefits of dates

They are sweet with a rich deep flavour and are a powerhouse of nutrition that can greatly boost your energy.

  • Published:
Health benefits of dates play

Health benefits of dates

(Financial Tribune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dates are a good source of vitamins and minerals, energy, sugar, and fibre. It also contains calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Dates can be consumed in both fresh and dried forms. They are sweet with a rich deep flavour and are a powerhouse of nutrition that can greatly boost your energy.

play They are sweet with a rich deep flavour and are a powerhouse of nutrition that can greatly boost your energy (NDTV Food)

 

ALSO READ: Health benefits of watermelon

1. Lowers cholesterol

Dates are free from cholesterol and contain very little fat. Including them in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol level, and even assist in weight loss.

2. Protein rich

Dates are a strong source of proteins that help in staying fit. A lot of regular gym goers are asked to eat a couple of dates every day as part of their daily routine.

3. Rich in vitamins

Dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, A1 and C. If you have a few dates every day, you won't have to take vitamin supplements. Not only will it keep you healthy, there will be a noticeable change in your energy levels as well because dates contain natural sugars such as glucose, sucrose, and fructose, too.

play If you have a few dates every day, you won't have to take vitamin supplements (Organic Facts)

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

4. Improves bone health

Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium. All these are required for keeping our bones healthy and preventing osteoporosis.

5. Strengthens the nervous system

Dates are loaded with potassium and that goes a long way in keeping your nervous system in order. The potassium helps to reduce cholesterol and keeps the risk of a stroke in check.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
2 Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holidaybullet
3 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce
Eating Right Health benefits of Irish potatoes
Healthy Living Health benefits of African Walnut
Eating Right Health benefits of eggplant
Healthy Eating Why you should ditch watermelon for golden melon
Guide Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut
Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursop
Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw
Healthy Eating Health benefits of Jackfruit

Travel, Arts & Culture

A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
Explore A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh
Scotland A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh
Health benefits of lettuce
Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce
Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday