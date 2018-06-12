Pulse.ng logo
Health benefits of African Walnut

Health benefits of African Walnut

Health benefits of African Walnut play

African walnut is an excellent source of minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients needed for the healthy functioning of the human’s body.

African Walnuts naturally contain minerals like thiamine, riboflavin, folic acid, cyanocobalamin (vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12, C and E), niacin, manganese, l-arginine, pyridoxine, selenium, melatonin, ascorbic acid, pantothenic acid, tocopherol, ellagic acid, polyphenols, omega-3 fatty acids and oleic acid.

play The leaf extracts of the African walnut can also be used for boosting fertility in women as well as for treating fibroids. (Flair Nigeria)

1. Treatment of Infertility

Research shows that Walnut seeds have been effective for tackling male infertility issues by boosting sperm productions in the testicles. Researchers reveal that men who include more African walnuts in their diet stand higher chances of improving their sperm health, sperm development and spermatozoa count. This is due to the high amount of healthy fatty acids present in the nuts. The leaf extracts of the African walnut can also be used for boosting fertility in women as well as for treating fibroids.

2. Reduces the Cholesterol Level

Walnut is an excellent source of healthy polyunsaturated fat and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proven effective for reducing the body’s cholesterol level.

3. Treatment of Gastroenteritis Diseases

African walnut leaves and barks are used in folk medicines for treating individuals suffering from gastroenteritis diseases such as dysentery, stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting. Decocted African walnut leaves and seeds are effective for relieving abdominal pains.

4. Good for digestion

These nuts are high in fiber content which aids bowel movement. The fiber binds the food together making it easier to be removed with feces.

5. Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases

African walnut is very effective for minimising the risks of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and coronary artery disease. This is due to the high content of phytosterols, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants in this fruit.

