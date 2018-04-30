GTBank Food And Drink Fair, annual food festival delivers

news

The GTBank Food And Drink Fair is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated food events of Nigeria.

This year, the financial institution is paying attention to opening the Nigerian 'food market' to huge and diverse consumers while also promoting enterprises in the most appealing way.

Visitors this year were delighted to learn that the entire area was covered with authentic African food and drinks. It's impressive how many Nigerian food brands there are and GTBank Food & Drink is exploring just that and impressively to vendors advantage.

The Water Corporation venue of the event tucked away in the heart of Victoria Island was abuzz with eager 'tasters', shoppers, sightseers, expert chefs, window shoppers, almost everybody in Lagos was at the venue with family in tow for a pleasant day exploring and tasting some authentic African dishes.

Currently underway, a walk through the gate into the venue gives you a peek at what to expect. It was almost maddening with guests hurriedly taking their 'branded fans' heading straight for their 'fooding' journey and classes.

The masterclasses were off the hook this year with renowned Chefs from all over making cooking the most fun.

Chef Imoteda, an alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu and co-owner of Eko Street Eat, brought an innovative twist to Nigerian street food as she dealt with "The art of plating". The audience was held spellbound to her demonstration of Banga soup with canapes.

Former model and English cook, Lorraine Pascale came right after with her special tips for making the perfect desserts. The hall was soon laced with a sugary rich taste.

The most engaging session had to be Sunny Anderson, a Food Network personality, who lit the audience up with her funny quips making sure there was no dull moment with her demonstrations while also giving the audience tips to cooking ordinary foods and advice on pursuing cooking as a career path.

With over 133 vendors and 12 seasoned chefs, guests could choose from a wide variety of foods, drinks and personal propensities while browsing around the square.

By noon, Water Corporation and the area surrounding it was crawling with people searching for their favourite dishes, spices and drinks.

For the fourth time, GTBank held the local businesses down and we're proud of them.