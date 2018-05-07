Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Not everyday take-away, sometimes learn to make your favourite dishes at home and save on money without sacrificing taste.

(The Woks of Life)
It's no secret that Nigerians love Chinese food but it's not all the time that we have Chinese food money. Save your coins and learn to make your favourite Asian dishes at home. If you're thinking of throwing a dinner party, dazzle your guests with this delicious shrimp fried rice dish.

This recipe is better than take out!

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoon sesame oil, divided
  • 3 cups cooked rice *
  • 1 small white onion, chopped
  • 1 cup frozen peas and carrots, thawed
  • 2-3 Tablespoons soy sauce (more or less to taste)
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 Tbsp chopped green onions (optional)

Instructions

     
  1. Preheat a large skillet or wok to medium heat. Add vegetable oil, 1 Tablespoon sesame oil and shrimp to the skillet and salt and pepper. Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
  2. Add white onion and peas and carrots and fry until tender. Slide the onion, peas and carrots to the side, and pour the beaten eggs onto the other side. Using a spatula, scramble the eggs. Once cooked, mix the eggs with the vegetable mix.
  3. Add the rice and shrimp to the veggie and egg mixture. Pour the soy sauce and 1 Tablespoons sesame oil on top. Stir and fry the rice and veggie mixture until heated through and combined. Add chopped green onions if desired.
