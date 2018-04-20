Dangerous countries in the world

news

So many countries in the world are rife with terrorist activity and political instability.

They are considered unsafe and tourists are adviced against travelling to these places.

1. Central African Republic

The Legatum Prosperity Index reports that the Central African Republic is one of the world's least prosperous countries. The country deals with a multitude of administrative, infrastructural, and economic problems. Following a military coup in 2003, the situation across the country remains very dangerous to this day. Threats to civilian safety, including armed rebel groups, very high rates of violent crime, and general lawlessness, are the main reasons for everyone avoiding travelling there. Reports of violence, reprisal killings, looting, and human rights abuses continue to occur across the country, including the capital.

2. The Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a large country in Central Africa extremely rich in natural resources. Unfortunately, years of government instability has prevented these natural riches from translating into riches for the local population. Infrastructure in the country is extremely underdeveloped, and security conditions across the country are unstable.

Violent clashes are not unheard of and often affects ordinary civilians. Other crimes such as rape, murder, demanding ransom, and robbery are also common.

3. Iraq

From June of 2014 through early December of 2015, 28,885 civilians had died from the violence and, all together from the time of the U.S.-led deployments in early 2003, almost 170,000 civilians have died from related violence. As if these wars were not enough, there is also a very high risk of terrorism in the country, with even greater threats of attacks taking place in the capital city of Baghdad.

4. Afghanistan

Just as in Pakistan, terrorism is the biggest security problem for Afghanis as well. Serious large-scale terrorist incidents, including suicide bombings and attacks using vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), occur regularly throughout Afghanistan. Even in the modern city of Kabul, the threat of attack is strong.

5. Sudan

There are two regions of Sudan - South Kordofan and Darfur - which are extremely dangerous. South Kordofan’s governor, for example, has previously been charged with war crimes against civilians and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court. On the other hand, there has been a regular war going on in Darfur since 2003, where Sudan’s Revolutionary Front fights the Government of Sudan.

Due to this, 2.3 million people have been displaced and it was estimated that in 2014 around 3.5 million people in Darfur-which is about half of its population-needed some kind of aid.