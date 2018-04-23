Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Cook your yam with vegetable and ugba

Food Recipe

This recipe lets you try a wide range of vegetables with yam.

Cook your yam with vegetable and ugba

Cook your yam with vegetable and ugba

(YouTube)
Ever tried boiling yam with vegetables and ugba?

This recipe lets you try a wide range of vegetables with yam

This recipe lets you try a wide range of vegetables with yam.

ALSO READ: Get this homemade Nkwobi recipe

Ingredients

Yam

Leafy Vegetable

Water Leaves

Palm Oil

Okra fingers (optional)

Ukpaka or Ugba

Onions

Chilli Pepper

Salt

2 stock cubes

Preparation

1. Cook the yams until tender.

2. Pour out the water from the pot, leaving the yam cubes in the pot.

3. Add some water from the yam to the pot containing the vegetables. Cook till the vegetable is softened by the heat.

Do not overcook.

4. Pour the cooked vegetables and other ingredients into the pot containing the yam cubes. Add the palm oil and salt to taste.

Stir with a wooden spoon till all the ingredients have mixed well.

The yam and vegetable are ready to be served.

