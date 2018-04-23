Cook your yam with vegetable and ugba

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ever tried boiling yam with vegetables and ugba?

This recipe lets you try a wide range of vegetables with yam.



Ingredients

Yam

Leafy Vegetable

Water Leaves

Palm Oil

Okra fingers (optional)

Ukpaka or Ugba

Onions

Chilli Pepper

Salt

2 stock cubes

Preparation

1. Cook the yams until tender.

2. Pour out the water from the pot, leaving the yam cubes in the pot.

3. Add some water from the yam to the pot containing the vegetables. Cook till the vegetable is softened by the heat.

Do not overcook.

4. Pour the cooked vegetables and other ingredients into the pot containing the yam cubes. Add the palm oil and salt to taste.

Stir with a wooden spoon till all the ingredients have mixed well.

The yam and vegetable are ready to be served.