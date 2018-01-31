Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

BUAF presents 'Our Son the Minister'

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation Theatre production company presents 'Our Son the Minister'

Winning play from the maiden edition of Beeta Playwright Competition, Our Son the Minister, opens from February9th to 11th, at Terra Kulture Arena, VI, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Theatre production company presents 'Our Son the Minister' play

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation

(BUAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sometimes history presents an anomaly; like a giant that crawls on its knees instead of stand on its feet.

When a country destined naturally for greatness wallows in insolvency as a result of greed and self-aggrandizement. When a nation comes to a point of reckoning with its fault-finding as fingers are pointed and blows are exchanged.

The stage play “Our Son the Minister” raises a standard. In the mayhem of who is to blame and whose hands are soiled as regards Nigeria’s political eco-system, the play holds up a mirror to the society, and highlights its culpability in making bad leaders.

“Our Son the Minister” is the winning play from the maiden edition of Beeta Playwright Competition organised by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. Written by Paul Ugbede, the play is produced by award winning actress and super talented thespian; Bikiya Graham-Douglas, directed by Kenneth Uphopho and starring talented actors to include Ozzy Agu, Diana Yekini, Patrick Diabuah and others.

“Our Son the Minister” is billed to attract government officials, students, celebrities, politicians, art connoisseurs and some special guests. The play opens on February 9th through to the 11th at the famed Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

There would be two shows per day; a 3 PM matinée and a 7 PM encore.

Tickets are available online at the following sites: www.afritickets.com and www.beetauniversal.org/tickets.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soupbullet
2 Food & Wellness 5 reasons Irish potatoes are good for your healthbullet
3 DIY Ever thought of making your own ice cream? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

Vacation Top 10 hotels to visit in 2018
Photography & Travel 5 tips that will make you a better travel photographer
Budget Travelling 5 cheap travel destinations to visit in February
Food & Wellness 5 reasons Irish potatoes are good for your health
Destination 5 tips for planning your first trip to Africa
Food & Wellness 5 amazing health benefits you can reap from eating akara
Pulse List 5 art and photo festivals to expect in 2018
Osun Oshogbo Festival The commemoration of a sacred goddess
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soup
Badagry Festival Celebrating the story of a common history

Travel, Arts & Culture

Osun Oshogbo festival
Osun Oshogbo Festival The commemoration of a sacred goddess
5 amazing health benefits you can reap from eating akara
Food & Wellness 5 amazing health benefits you can reap from eating akara
5 tips that will make you a better travel photographer
Photography & Travel 5 tips that will make you a better travel photographer
10 things to avoid while travelling
Travel Guide 10 things to avoid while travelling