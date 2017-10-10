Book Fair :  Lagos book and art festival is back

The 19th edition of the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF is next month.

Focusing on the theme: ERUPTIONS: Global FRACTURES & Collective Humanism, the festival will hold on November 6-12 at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

The pre-festival events hold November 6-8, 2017, at various venues, while the main festival is November 9-12, 2017.

Explaining the theme, the programme directorate of the festival, says: “The theme is primarily inspired by the convulsions in the global political and economic space; the sort of angst that’s led to the emergence of Donald Trump and now upsurge of the supremacist and rightist movements in the United States; the decision by 17.4million British voters to leave the European Union; the siege on Europe by Islamic militias; the crises in the Middle-east, which have led to millions of refugees besieging Europe; the resurgence of separatist and rhetoric from some youths in different regions of Nigeria etc.

We wish to examine the implications of all these actions on the fundamental rights and privileges of affected people; and in general, our collective humanity”.

The 2017 festival is “dedicated to the Poet laureate, Professor Niyi Osundare, stated Toyin Akinosho, secretary general of the Committee for Relevant Art, CORA, promoters of the festival. He described Osundare as a “true national and cultural icon,” who has influenced a generation of younger poets and writers, helping them to find their voice and developing their own styles.