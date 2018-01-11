Avalon Intercontinental partners with Radisson Blu

news

Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, an international independent hotel group hereby announces a partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel, a global hotel chain within the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group; one of the world’s fastest growing hotel companies with a portfolio in Africa of 85 hotels and over 17,800+ rooms in operation and under development.

This development follows a mutual agreement to part ways with our former partners, the Renaissance Hotel group.

The responsibility of the management of Avalon Intercontinental to continue to serve its esteemed clientele with best global standards was top of mind in choosing new partners.

We are delighted to announce that effective today the Hotel formerly known as Renaissance Hotel Ikeja is now to be known and addressed as Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, part of the Avalon Hotel Collection owners of Protea Hotel Ikeja, Protea Hotel Victoria Island and Avalon Hotel, Offa, Kwara State.

The hotel is centrally located in Ikeja, the capital of the Lagos State, home to many corporate headquarters, government offices and large manufacturers.

It is situated on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Highway, a main highway linking Ikeja with the rest of Lagos.

The location of Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja is also just a few km away from Murtala Muhammed International Airport and close to the suburb’s cultural and tourist attractions.

The 155 room Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja offers a choice of contemporary standard, deluxe and executive rooms and a range of ultra-stylish 1,2 and 3 bedroom suites.

All rooms carry a fresh and modern design with free High-Speed Wireless Internet.

The hotel has an extensive food and drinks offering with six different outlets. Guests can enjoy dining at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant serving international and local cuisine, a steak house restaurant ready to calm a carnivorous craving, as well as a destination rooftop terrace and stylish lobby café.

Guests can also bask in the views from the pool terrace while sipping on a refreshing drink at the adjoining bar or play a game of pool in the afropolitan business class lounge. The hotel is also fitted with a luxurious state of the art spa.

The hotel has impressive meeting and events facilities encompassing an area of 2,047m2 and including a ballroom, expansive conference room capable of hosting over 400 guests and six meeting rooms with an adjoining business centre.

All meetings rooms are equipped with modern meeting technology and break-out area. Leisure facilities include a wellness spa, fully-equipped gym and swimming pool for travellers seeking to rejuvenate or maintain their fitness regime.

Throwing more light on this new development, Director of Legal at Avalon Intercontinental, owners of the hotel, Olaitan Tajudeen Salaudeen stated that both existing and potential customers are assured of boundless experiences from this new offering.

“Our partnership with Radisson Blu is bound to provide a new lease of life within the property; our focus has and always will be on providing excellent services and an overall memorable guest experience”

She emphasized that Avalon Intercontinental is excited about the new partnership as both parties share the same intrinsic values.

“We are so excited as we look forward to Radisson Blu bringing to bear their expertise to the delight of our esteemed customers, the strength of the Radisson Blu brand reinforces our optimism and belief in this decision’’.