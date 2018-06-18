A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria

news

Nigeria is the perfect West African country to explore independently. With a myriad of attractions, gorgeous scenery, and friendly locals, Nigeria has a lot to offer solo travellers.

So, grab a map and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime in Nigeria!

Where to go

Nigeria is a large country made up of 36 states. To explore all the attractions in each state would take you almost a year so, check out the destination list below for some of the best and easiest spots for solo travellers.

Lagos

One of Africa’s most vibrant aquatic cities, Lagos has a multitude of restaurants, art galleries, beaches, and fascinating neighbourhoods, rendering it worthy of a trip in its own right. Spend some time kayaking, exploring the conservation centre, the colourful arts market and chaotic city centre. Be sure to visit Tarkwa Bay, Balogun Market and

Calabar

Nigeria's most beautiful and peaceful city is home to gorilla trekking, lakes and several gorgeous mountain ranges. It is easily reachable by bus from Lagos bus terminal and makes for a perfect first excursion outside of the city. Gorilla trekking, albeit one of the region’s more expensive activities, is an incredible and worthwhile experience.

For travellers looking for more adventure, opt for Obudu cattle ranch. Days are quiet here, with the easy sound of the wind in your ears.

Yankari Game Reserve

Chill with chatty baboons, dancing hippos, baby elephants and other species of wildlife at Yankari Games Reserve and Resort, Bauchi.

For the adventurous solo traveller, be sure to rent a 4×4 and journey through the Marshall cave systems and Wikki warm springs.

Adamawa

Visit the Mandara Mountains which are a volcanic range extending about 190 km lie in the northeastern part of Adamawa state along the Cameroon border.

Mandara is an ideal place for rock and mountain climbing. The region is densely populated, mainly by speakers of Chadic languages, including both the Mofu and the Kirdi ethnic groups and it's totally Instagramable.

Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.

Kaduna

Kajuru Castle has everything to make your holiday enjoyable and memorable such as stainless swimming pool, sauna, barbecue spot, well-equipped and beautifully furnished accommodation facilities. There are scenic landscapes and forests to explore with several exciting activities.

Where to sleep, eat, and drink

There are plenty of accommodation options available across Nigeria, with offerings accounting for different tastes and budgets. There are plenty of budget options for travellers attempting to travel on the cheap.

When it comes to food, Nigeria is a culinary destination to reckon with. In addition to a variety of local treats, international restaurants in Nigeria are also quite good.

Practical tips for traveling alone in Nigeria

Transportation

Public buses, motorcycles (Okada), private taxis, Ubers are the general modes of transit in Nigeria. Negotiations are necessary with both taxis and okadas depending on distance and time.

Nigeria’s bus system is not so reliable.

Language and Communication

English and pidgin are widely spoken across Nigeria though use of it lessen outside of the major cities. It is pretty easy to communicate regardless of location or language. Invest in a local SIM card for data usage.

For sole female travellers

Solo female travellers might experience a little bit of harassment while walking down the street without conservative clothing. Take care to cover knees and shoulders, and avoid revealing clothing.