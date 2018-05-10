7 beautiful paradise islands to visit in Africa

news

Africa is also full of pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and warm oceans.

This islands also have a wide range of activities to engage in. The continent is home to some of the most stunning islands in the world.

Below are seven of them.

1. Mumbo Island, Malawi

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

Mumbo Island is one of the underrated islands in Africa. It is a romance paradise. This small island of only one kilometre in diameter remains unpopulated. Every night, a maximum of 14 guests can be accommodated at the Mumbo Island Camp in private tents. To reach it, visitors have to cross a wooden bridge from Mumbo’s central beach. It is the ideal place to unwind by spending days swimming in the crystal clear waters of Lake Malawi, snorkelling, diving, kayaking around hidden coves, and even lying down in comfortable hammocks.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius is a little stunning island that remained uninhabited until the Dutch’s arrival in 1598. In 1715, five years after the Dutch had left, the French arrived, followed by the British who remained until Mauritius gained its independence.

The island is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox.

3. Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique

ALSO READ: 5 happiest countries in the world to travel to

The Bazaruto Archipelago is a group of six islands off the coast of southern Mozambique. They lie within Bazaruto National Park and are known for their white-sand beaches. Coral reefs around Magaruque and Santa Carolina islands protect rare marine animals, like dugongs. The wetlands, forests and grasslands of Benguerra Island's interior are home to many bird species.

4. Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar boasts some of the most beautiful beaches to be found in Africa. It is an island rich in history and culture and home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can explore its beautiful winding alleys and marvel at the impressive Arab houses and intricate doors.

5. São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé is a beautiful Portuguese-speaking country which lies on the Equator.

This charming island receives little visitors. Tourists can enjoy snorkelling and diving experiences in uncharted waters. In the early 20th century, São Tomé was one of the biggest cocoa producers in the world.

ALSO READ: 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30

6. Mohéli, Comoros

Mohéli is the smallest island of Comoros. It is a small but beautiful nation made up of three stunning islands but still undeveloped, with few inhabitants and not much in terms of modern facilities. The beautiful Mohéli Marine Park is also there for snorkelers who are able to admire stunning, colourful coral reefs. Sea turtles, whales, and dolphins also inhabit the park, and they are all protected.

7. Nosy Be, Madagascar

Nosy Be is Madagascar’s top tourist destinations. It is very appreciated among visitors for its tranquillity, crystal clear turquoise waters, and mouth-watering restaurants which serve seafood on the sand.