10 stunning photos that show Africa's beauty

Africa is a large and diverse continent with a range of cultures, landscapes, landmarks and wildlife.

From West Africa to the Southernmost corners of Africa, these pictures show and prove reasons why you should visit the dark continent.

1. The Blyde River Canyon, South Africa

The Blyde River Canyon is the third largest canyon in the world with an impressive scenery. The reserve is close to the Kruger National Park and covers 29,000 hectares.

It includes natural wonders such as the Bourke's Luck Potholes, the Three Rondavels, Pinnacle Rock and God's Window.

2. The Clear Waters Of Lake Malawi

Nkhata Bay, a vibrant town on the shore of Lake Malawi, is becoming increasingly popular among tourists and is ideal for a beach holiday.

3. Visit The Seychelles Islands

An archipelago of Islands known as Seychelles lies off the coast of East Africa. The islands boast beautiful beaches and coral reefs and are the ultimate tropical paradise.

4. Explore Morocco’s Rich Architecture

Morocco is any architecture's dream come true. The country is filled with beautiful mosques, impressive houses and souks (marketplaces). The country is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences.

5. Go Bird Watching Anywhere In Africa

Wherever you find yourself in Africa Nigeria, Cape Town or Madagascar, the continent is teeming with various species of birds.

6. Visit A Game Reserve

Check out the almost extinct Northern rhinos and forest elephants. From the massive Kruger National Park to private reserves, Africa’s game reserves offer guests five-star accommodation to get up close and personal with nature.

7. The Great Mosque's Of Djenné, Mali

Mali has some of the best examples of Sudano-Sahelian architecture in the world and the mosque of Djenne is no exception.

8. Ride A Camel In Morocco

Camels are a popular mode of transport for locals and tourists can hitch a ride across the desert on the back of a dromedary (Camel).

A typical Moroccan scene features a caravan of camels trekking across the desert landscape.

9. Visit Mount Kilimanjaro

Take a gruelling expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, one of the world’s greatest peaks.

The peak is at 6,000 meters, and the altitude alone will push your body to the maximum. But the views from the top make it worthwhile.

10. See Tunisia’s blue-and-white buildings

Blue-and-white buildings are seen all over Sidi Abi Said in Aryanah, Tunisia, adding to its Mediterranean feel.