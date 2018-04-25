5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Here is a look at some of the most popular adrenaline activities to get you in the mood for adventure in Lagos.

Lift your spirits and experience that adrenaline high right here in Lagos.

Looking for something new and exciting, but aren’t quite sure how to go about it? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

Don’t let fear stop you.

1. Take to the skies

 

Maybe not skydiving and tandem paragliding, but zip lining would do the trick. Ziplining at the beach in Lekki is a magical and breathtaking experience that you’ll be talking about for years to come.

2. Kayaking

Row row row your boat Kayak fever with adl junkies @fiyalau @rafiatbisodun

A post shared by Adrenaline Lagos (@adrenalinelagos) on

 

While kayaking, it’s pretty hard to beat the sheer majesty of Ikoyi and Lekki as your backdrop! This is an excellent choice for a weekend getaway as you hit the rapids.

This low impact activity can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and flexibility.

ALSO READ: 5 happiest countries in the world to travel to

3. Jet Skiing

Go! Go! Go! #jetskiing #jetskii #lagos #Adrenalinelagos #adrenaline

A post shared by Adrenaline Lagos (@adrenalinelagos) on

 

Jet skiing is almost like surfing but with a machine beneath you. Aside from being bucket loads of fun, it’s also a great form of enjoying the view.

4. Go surfing

null play

null

 

If you’re lucky enough to live near the ocean, this can be an excellent and adrenaline packed alternative! If you’ve never experienced it before, then Tarkwa Bay is probably the best place to start.

With relatively flat and shallow waters you’ll have endless opportunity to hone your skills.

5. Take to the trees

7 things to do in Lagos that doesn’t involve the beach play

The canopy walkway at LCC

(Lonely planet)

 

Trees produce most of the world’s oxygen, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a precious place, and by supporting sustainable tourism in the area, you can do your bit to ensure its survival for future generations.

And aside from all that, go on a canopy walk to enjoy a bird eyes view of the forest and see the wild life.

