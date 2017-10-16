Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ukraine :  Fashionistas get the military look in war-scarred country

Ukraine Fashionistas get the military look in war-scarred country

With international brands such as Zara and Levi's pulling out of the fighters' de facto capital of Donetsk, it has created valuable space for local designers...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
With the departure of international brands such as Zara and Levi's from Donetsk, the rebels' self-declared capital in war-torn east Ukraine, local designers have snapped up the space, opening boutiques where the military look is all the rage play

With the departure of international brands such as Zara and Levi's from Donetsk, the rebels' self-declared capital in war-torn east Ukraine, local designers have snapped up the space, opening boutiques where the military look is all the rage

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In war-scarred eastern Ukraine, the military look is all the rage this season, with fatigues and Soviet regalia a must-have for those who dress to impress in the battered crucible of the Russian-backed insurgency.

With international brands such as Zara and Levi's pulling out of the fighters' de facto capital of Donetsk, it has created valuable space for local designers who fill boutiques with clothes that reflect the bleaker realities of everyday life.

Designer Yulia Morozova, 27, says her most popular outfit for women in this industrial city is a number called "the little lump of coal" which she says symbolises eastern Ukraine.

The long black-and-grey gown is speckled with sparkles and topped off with a translucent scarf decorated in the blue-and-red motif of the flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The two-headed eagle -- the emblem of both the tsars and Vladimir Putin's Russia -- also features on a locally-designed evening gown.

The war in the European Union's backyard, which began in 2014, has claimed more than 10,000 lives -- most lost to indiscriminate shelling or mines planted in exorbitant numbers by both sides.

These days, the conflict has calmed to low-intensity fighting in which periodic truces are sometimes broken but eventually peter out.

Some southeastern regions of the former Soviet republic remain firmly under separatist -- and Kiev claims -- Russian control.

Dressing the 'Young Republic'

Clothes have inevitably come to reflect this reality and the military look along with old Russian standbys such as designs featuring nesting dolls loom large in adverts on the high street.

Traditional Rusisan symbols such as nesting dolls have also appeared in designs on the high street in Donetsk, capital of the self-declared rebel republic in war-torn east Ukraine play

Traditional Rusisan symbols such as nesting dolls have also appeared in designs on the high street in Donetsk, capital of the self-declared rebel republic in war-torn east Ukraine

(AFP)

One of Morozova's more eye-catching dresses is called "The Young Republic" which is overlaid in white embroidery and has full-length sleeves in the colours of the Donetsk flag.

"We all live in a young republic -- it is only starting to grow," Morozova explains to onlookers at a special outdoor exhibition of creations by local designers.

Another dress features the hammer and sickle design on it "because we were all born in the Soviet Union," she says.

'War reflected in design'

Not everyone is so happy about the replacement of global brands by fashion "a la Russe".

Former languages student Yelena -- now unemployed and unwilling to give her last name for fear of retribution from pro-Russian rebels -- walks out of a large Donetsk shopping mall without making a single purchase.

"These military, pseudo-patriotic motifs, these nesting doll designs, embroidery 'A la Russe' -- none of it is quality material. I do not like any of it," the 27-year-old says.

"A lack of demand and warfare have simply pushed good clothes out of Donetsk."

Some designers in Donetsk, the rebels' self-proclaimed capital in conflict-scarred eastern Ukraine, say their work has been heavily influenced by the ongoing war, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives since 2014 play

Some designers in Donetsk, the rebels' self-proclaimed capital in conflict-scarred eastern Ukraine, say their work has been heavily influenced by the ongoing war, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives since 2014

(AFP)

The bustling city which was once home to nearly a million people has today been taken over by local businesses and a plethora of stores selling cheap knockoffs from Turkey and China.

Designer Tatyana Protchenko says her latest style inspiration came two years ago when the conflict was claiming lives almost every day.

"It was spring, trees were blooming, it was warm and beautiful outdoors but the shells were exploding and people were dying," Protchenko recalls.

"The war has made a profound impact on my collection."

'Why wear camouflage?'

But she insists her designs are not meant to promote warfare.

"The idea is that despite combat, the women of Donetsk remain delicate and feminine."

But shopper Yelena questions why women would dress in military outfits or wear politically-charged flags of Russia and the two self-declared southeastern fiefdoms in times of war.

The blue and red flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the two-headed eagle featured prominently in designs showcased at an open-air fashion show in the rebel capital play

The blue and red flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the two-headed eagle featured prominently in designs showcased at an open-air fashion show in the rebel capital

(AFP)

"You need this type of clothing for camouflage on the battlefield or to express your patriotism," she says.

"But why would young women dress up in camouflage, and how can she help her country by pulling on a dress that looks like a flag?"

She shakes her head in disbelief.

"I think these things should be left for the politicians and the army men."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Fashion & Design Week Exploring the African fashion narrative...bullet
2 White Sneakers Are you bold enough to pull this off?bullet
3 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Tobi Momoh and Stephen...bullet

Related Articles

Adey Soile Womenswear brand chronicles strong women with 'Dahomey Amazon' Collection
BET Awards 2017 See top celebs pull bold looks on the red carpet
Akin Faminu Style enthusiast shows men wearing pink can be super cool & stylish!
#MenStyleInspiration 4 must-have pieces to pull off the smart-casual look
Balmain X H&M Peep Edgy A/W '16 Men’s collection
AFWN 2017 Uniquely African themed edition set to hold at National Arts Theatre
Lookbook Newcomer X-flair does chic details for 'Kaleidoscope' R-T-W Collection
Kcee Singer unveils new look in new themed photos
Lookbook Sissy Remi Aso Oke & Couture Accessories unveil 'Cultured Lady' collection
Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week See highlights from day 2 of LFDW 2016 [Video]

Fashion

AFDW, LFDW Get ready for fashion week in Lagos
Ycee
Ycee Rapper’s got too much sauce!
The Spring/Summer ‘18 collection: St*r
Ladunni Lambo A look at ‘St*r’, the Spring/Summer ‘18 collection
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Singer is drop dead gorgeous in black ball gown