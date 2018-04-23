TV personality goes back to his Igbo roots for BB Naija finale

news

Ebuka has kept us entertained for the last few months, not only by keeping us up-to-date with the Big Brother antics but with his daring outfits too. For the show's finale, Ebuka went back to his Igbo roots with an outfit fit for a king.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is known for his unique style and last night's Big Brother live show was no different as the presenter wore two outfits, a traditional igbo outfit and a blue and black floral tuxedo, both from Mai Atafo showing us why he is always tops the best-dressed lists.

The Big Brother Naija live shows are exciting for a number of reasons, one of them being Ebuka and his endless parade of sartorially pleasing outfits.

The handsome Big Brother compere and his weekly outfits will certainly be missed.