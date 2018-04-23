Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV personality goes back to his Igbo roots for BB Naija finale

The stylish presenter has kept us glued to our screens with his weekly style offerings and for the finale, he had something extra special up his sleeve.

Ebuka looks like an Igbo king for the BB Naija finale play

(Instagram @ebuka)
Ebuka has kept us entertained for the last few months, not only by keeping us up-to-date with the Big Brother antics but with his daring outfits too. For the show's finale, Ebuka went back to his Igbo roots with an outfit fit for a king.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is known for his unique style and last night's Big Brother live show was no different as the presenter wore two outfits, a traditional igbo outfit and a blue and black floral tuxedo, both from Mai Atafo showing us why he is always tops the best-dressed lists.

The Big Brother Naija live shows are exciting for a number of reasons, one of them being Ebuka and his endless parade of sartorially pleasing outfits.

The handsome Big Brother compere and his weekly outfits will certainly be missed.

