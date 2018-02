news

As New York Fashion Week draws to a close, we take a look at the street style shots that will give you serious fashion week FOMO.

Fashion Week is arguably one of the most glamorous weeks of the year and New York Fashion Week is a non-stop parade of fashion, parties, celebrities and models; it's a street style photographers paradise.

The looks don't end on the runway and the style inevitably spills out onto the street.

Take a look at those who turned the pavement into a runway this season!

ALSO READ: Girls who code at fashion week