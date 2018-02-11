Christian Siriano's show is the talk of the week

news

At Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 presentation,in honour of the designer’s 10th anniversary, he chose to champion diversity and promote the importance of representation and that's why his show is being called the highlight of NYFW.

Christian Siriano turned his runway into a powerful platform that touched on social issues. “It’s our only time we get to put our thoughts out there to the world. It’s very visual, so you have to convey these things without speaking. It’s 12 minutes. It has to be powerful,” the designer told press at his show today.

He’s also fighting back against unrealistic body standards in the industry by having plus-size supermodel , Ashley Graham open his show. Of the decision, Siriano said, “I had to open the show with Ashley Graham to show that a curvy woman could open a show at fashion week. That’s never been done.”

It wasn't just models but actresses too as Selma Blair and “Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks modelled the 32-year-old’s latest designs in order to highlight the causes he’s passionate about. “I wanted Selma because she was at the head of the #metoo movement ,” he revealed, sharing that he wanted to celebrate powerful women and that he “needed her” on the runway prove that.