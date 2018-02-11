Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Christian Siriano's show is the talk of the week

New York Fashion Week Christian Siriano's show is the highlight of the week as he champions diversity

All races and all sizes were represented at Christian Siriano's important and poignant NYFW show

  • Published:
Christian Siriano and Orange is the New Black star, Danielle Brooks

Christian Siriano and Orange is the New Black star, Danielle Brooks

(WWD)
At Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 presentation,in honour of the designer’s 10th anniversary, he chose to champion diversity and promote the importance of representation and that's why his show is being called the highlight of NYFW.

Christian Siriano turned his runway into a powerful platform that touched on social issues. “It’s our only time we get to put our thoughts out there to the world. It’s very visual, so you have to convey these things without speaking. It’s 12 minutes. It has to be powerful,” the designer told press at his show today.

Danielle Brooks brings the drama to the runway.

Danielle Brooks brings the drama to the runway.

(Footwear News)

 

He’s also fighting back against unrealistic body standards in the industry by having plus-size supermodel, Ashley Graham open his show. Of the decision, Siriano said, “I had to open the show with Ashley Graham to show that a curvy woman could open a show at fashion week. That’s never been done.”

Curve model Ashley Graham looks sensational in faux fur at Christian Siriano's NYFW show

Curve model Ashley Graham looks sensational in faux fur at Christian Siriano's NYFW show

(Footwear News)

A plus-size model walks in the Christian Siriano show

A plus-size model walks in the Christian Siriano show

(Footwear News)

 

It wasn't just models but actresses too as Selma Blair and “Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks modelled the 32-year-old’s latest designs in order to highlight the causes he’s passionate about. “I wanted Selma because she was at the head of the #metoo movement,” he revealed, sharing that he wanted to celebrate powerful women and that he “needed her” on the runway prove that.

Selma Blair walks in Christian Siriano's iconic show

Selma Blair walks in Christian Siriano's iconic show

(Footwear News)

Front Row at Christian Siriano

Front Row at Christian Siriano

(Zimbio)

 

Siriano has done a lot in his ten-year career to champion both gender and size diversity. From plus-size collections to weighing in on race and gender issues, Siriano shows that the world's of fashion, politics and activism do not have to be mutually exclusive and he uses his platform to draw much needed awareness.

