The unforgettable hats from the Royal Ascot 2018

The hats come out to play at the five-day Royal Ascot Event that began on the 19th. Check out the unforgettable hats from the royal event.

It is the second day of the most prestigious racing event in the United Kingdom.

In attendance are the crème de la crème of the United Kingdom, including some members of the Royal family. The newest member of the royal family, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her debut at the event accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess' outfits have been highly anticipated and talked about ever since the announcement of her engagement. For this event, she wears a white Givenchy shirt dress and matching white and black Philip Treacy hat. She accessorized with a slim black belt and matching clutch purse.

As usual, hats in attendance go from glamourous to garish. Take a look at some of the unforgettable hats as spotted at the first and second day of the royal event.