The South African duo that shook up Arise Fashion Week

Arise Fashion Week has come and gone but we are stiill reeling from all the fabulous designs and designers that showed. As well as Nigerian designers, Arose made sure to bring some international designers and one of the ones that caught our eye was Quiteria and George who brought the ball to town with their stunning tulle dresses. We bring you a profile on the dynamic duo.

Kekana and Malelu met in 2010 when Kekana was the ambassador at Mpumalanga Fashion Week and Malelu was showcasing his collection. They met, clicked and the magic was born and as they say, the rest is history.



The duo is also known for dressing the A-list celebrities’ at all major red carpet events in South Africa. They are currently working with Boity Thulo, Lerato Kganyago, Thando Thabethe, Dineo Moeketsi, Terry Pheto just to name a few.

According to their website:

Quiteria & George is a proudly South African brand that aims to tell a story and inspire change and innovation through their designs. With Africa at the epicenter of inspiration within the industry, this gives Quiteria & George the creative edge over its competitors. In their creative stance, they have managed to design couture garments of moving architectures, structured silhouette, and even graphic and intricate handwork elements on each of their unique designs.

Quiteria & George's collection of candy-coloured tulle dresses lit up the runway at Arise Fashion Week. The spectacular gowns, which were reminiscent of Giambattista Valli's dresses, were a feat in design and craftsmanship and we are sure, this is just the beginning for the dynamic design duo.