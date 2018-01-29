news

The Grammys are coming early this year and moving from one coast to the other. Usually held in mid-February in Los Angeles, the 60th Grammy Awards were held tonight in New York City. As well as crowning the best songs and artists of the year, the Grammys have become somewhat of a fashion fest and we bring you the best dressed women from this prestigious awards ceremony.

For the first time since 2003, the Grammys will take place not in Los Angeles but New York City. The Big Apple will be awash with the who's who of the music industry.

ALSO READ: Meet the only Nigerian to be nominated for 2018 Grammy Awards

Hosting Duties and Performances

James Corden is hosting the ceremony making this Corden's second year hosting the Grammy Awards, following LL Cool J's four-year run. James Corden is the well-loved host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" featuring his popular segment, "Carpool Karaoke"

Among the many artists performing are Childish Gambino, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pink and SZA. Other performances include Elton John with Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Logic and Little Big Town.

ALSO READ: Here’s a Nigerian who won the Grammy Awards 2017

However, all eyes were on the all-important arrivals as artists began storming the red carpet in preparation for the awards. With stars like Rihanna and Beyonce due to grace the red carpet, it is guaranteed to be a veritable feast for the eyes.

ALSO READ: Can Nigerian artistes win the coveted award next year?

The White Rose Initiative

Hundreds of music industry stars and professionals signed a letter released by music business advocates 'Voices of Entertainment' pledging to wear white roses ahead of tonight's awards in support of "workplaces free of sexual harassment."

Inspired by the sea of black at this year’s Golden Globes, the #whiterose initiative is meant to add “a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward,” states the letter.

Musicians including Pink, Cyndi Lauper, Lil Uzi Vert, Zayn Malik, Meghan Trainor, Fat Joe, Fergie, Remy Ma, India Arie, Carly Rae Jepson, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora signed the official letter of support.

"Inspired by the #TimesUp campaign, tonight we stand with our brothers and sisters in music in support of equal representation in the workplace," the letter began. White roses were chosen because they are symbolic of "hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

"Tonight is music's biggest night," the letter concluded. "The world is listening."

Best Dressed

Here is a selection of our favourite looks and a definitive list of the best dressed at the 2018 Grammys.