Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

grammys 2018, grammy awards, celebrities, fashion, style, best dressed

The Grammys 2018 The best dressed men at the prestigious music awards

These dapper industry heavyweights impressed on the red carpet at tonight's Grammys

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 60th Grammy Awards are here! The Recording Academy will take its turn doling out awards today, honouring various achievements in the world of music. The prestigious music awards has also become know for its red carpet where celebrities come dressed in their very best hoping to stand out. Check out the best dressed men who graced tonight's red carpet.

ALSO READ: Can Nigerian artistes win the coveted award next year?

Usually held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, this year's award will be held at the legendary Madison Square gardens in New York. After hosting his yearly #ROCNation brunch the day before, Jay-Z leads the field going into the day’s festivities with eight nominations.

ALSO READ: Meet the only Nigerian to be nominated for 2018 Grammy Awards

And the Nominees Are...

Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar follows with seven nods while Bruno Mars has six nominations.

 

The top nominees also include Childish Gambino, Khalid and No I.D. with five nominations each.

ALSO READ: Here’s a Nigerian who won the Grammy Awards 2017

Hosting the event this year is the entertainment industry's breakout star and host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", James Corden.

The Meaning of the White Rose

Hundreds of music industry stars and professionals signed a letter released by music business advocates 'Voices of Entertainment' pledging to wear white roses ahead of tonight's awards in support of "workplaces free of sexual harassment."

Inspired by the sea of black at this year’s Golden Globes, the #whiterose initiative is meant to add “a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward,” states the letter.

Musicians including Pink, Cyndi Lauper, Lil Uzi Vert, Zayn Malik, Meghan Trainor, Fat Joe, Fergie, Remy Ma, India Arie, Carly Rae Jepson, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora signed the official letter of support.

"Inspired by the #TimesUp campaign, tonight we stand with our brothers and sisters in music in support of equal representation in the workplace," the letter began. White roses were chosen because they are symbolic of "hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

"Tonight is music's biggest night," the letter concluded. "The world is listening."

Best Dressed

We take a look a first look at the best dressed men who arrived groomed to perfection, suited and booted and ready to dominate the red carpet.

play 6LACK looks cool in all-black.

play Ryan Seacrest looks dapper in a blue floral tuxedo jacket.

play Big Sean is the first BIG fashion win of the night in this uber-stylish outfit.

play The Chainsmokers are perfectly tailored in monochrome tuxedos.

play This year's breakout star Brent Faiyaz puts his unique touch on a black suit.

play Jaden Smith and his unique personality/ style on the Red Carpet

play Rick Ross looks every inch a boss in a fur coat and embellished slippers.

 

play Victor Cruz's suit is an absolute perfect fit and we are loving the burgundy tuxedo jacket.

 

play Two legends, Shaggy and Sting, pose together looking dapper on the red carpet
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Biodun Fatoyinbo Meet Nigeria's most stylish Pastorbullet
2 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet
3 The Grammys 2018 The best dressed women at the prestigious music awardsbullet

Related Articles

Grammy Awards 2016 Big Sean looks dapper on red carpet
2016 Tony Awards Check out absolutely dapper male stars on the red carpet
Grammy Awards 2016 Check out the best dressed men on the red carpet
Grammy Awards 2016 Pharrell Williams goes blonde at 2016 Grammys
Big Sean Rapper is named 'Rap Star' as he graces cover of XXL magazine
Lady Smarts Pink just posted an inspiring photo every multitasking mom can relate to
Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpet
Odd Enough Former Soundgarden, Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52​
Grammys 2017 See Nigerian singer Kah-Lo's look to the event
Grammys 2017 Worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Fashion

Oprah poses in a classic trench for Instyle Magazine
Oprah Winfrey Mogul's InStyle photo shoot shows that she's still got it
Elie Saab Designer stuns at Paris Couture Week with glamorous collection
Wannifuga launches limited edition collection and launch flagship store
Wannifuga Brand launches limited edition collection and opening flagship store
Naomi Campbell
Street Style Paris Couture Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018