The 60th Grammy Awards are here! The Recording Academy will take its turn doling out awards today, honouring various achievements in the world of music. The prestigious music awards has also become know for its red carpet where celebrities come dressed in their very best hoping to stand out. Check out the best dressed men who graced tonight's red carpet.

Usually held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, this year's award will be held at the legendary Madison Square gardens in New York. After hosting his yearly #ROCNation brunch the day before, Jay-Z leads the field going into the day’s festivities with eight nominations.

And the Nominees Are...

Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar follows with seven nods while Bruno Mars has six nominations.

The top nominees also include Childish Gambino, Khalid and No I.D. with five nominations each.

Hosting the event this year is the entertainment industry's breakout star and host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", James Corden.

The Meaning of the White Rose

Hundreds of music industry stars and professionals signed a letter released by music business advocates 'Voices of Entertainment' pledging to wear white roses ahead of tonight's awards in support of "workplaces free of sexual harassment."

Inspired by the sea of black at this year’s Golden Globes, the #whiterose initiative is meant to add “a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward,” states the letter.

Musicians including Pink, Cyndi Lauper, Lil Uzi Vert, Zayn Malik, Meghan Trainor, Fat Joe, Fergie, Remy Ma, India Arie, Carly Rae Jepson, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora signed the official letter of support.

"Inspired by the #TimesUp campaign, tonight we stand with our brothers and sisters in music in support of equal representation in the workplace," the letter began. White roses were chosen because they are symbolic of "hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

"Tonight is music's biggest night," the letter concluded. "The world is listening."

