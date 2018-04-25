Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection

Lookbook Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection

This collection drifts away from traditional menswear to create a unique, stand-out collection for the modern man.

  • Published:
Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection play

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian menswear label Sketch Nigeria unveils their Masterpiece 2018 collection.

The collection - a drift from conventional menswear, chiefly inspired by the rhapsody of uniqueness that colours exude, the craft in its witty details, and crispy nature of the fabrics used in the collection speak well of one which is best suited for a modern day man.

Sketch Nigeria creative director Oseme Robert, a Business Administration student of Covenant University, Nigeria currently in 300level says “the collection particularly seeks to add value to the world of fashion and that’s how we came about this phenomenal and colorful collection -“The Masterpiece”.

Suits are undoubtedly the sacred grail of classic menswear especially when tailored to perfection with dexterous cuts.

Shop the Masterpiece collection and stay connected to unleashing the very best in you!

ALSO READ: Eponymous fashion label Amy Chilaka unveils its Resort 18 collection called ‘Nova’

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection play

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection play

Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection

 

Credits

Designer: Oseme Robert @osemerobert

Brand: Sketch Nigeria @sketch.ng

Styling and creative direction: Tosin Ogundadegbe @thestyleinfidel

Style assist: Tomiwa Adedokun @vainblackboy

Model:  Adekunle Anjola  @anjr.walkr

Photography:  victor lawal @victor_lawal

Publicist: @moafricapr 

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 BB Naja BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale eventbullet
2 Kourtney Kardashian The eldest sister defies her age in racy V...bullet
3 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV personality goes back to his Igbo roots for BB...bullet

Related Articles

WAFFLESNCREAM Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet '18 collection
Lookbook Style Temple explores women reclaiming their power through their SS18 collection
Lookbook Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection
Lookbook Designer Amy Chilaka reinvents the wardrobe classics
Lookbook Telvin Nwafor celebrates black excellence in 'The Bourgeoisie Man'
Lookbook Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'
Lookbook D'Luxe's elegant and feminine collection is everything you didn't know you needed

Fashion

Eku Edewor looks like a model in Sunny Rose
Eku Edewor Media personality turns heads wearing Sunny Rose
Temple Muse reveals ‘THERE’: the IDMA-NOF Spring/Summer 2018 collection
Fashion Launch Temple Muse reveals ‘THERE’: the IDMA-NOF Spring/Summer 2018 collection
Wofai Fada and Frank Donga cover Tush magazine issue 19
Wofai Fada, Frank Donga Comedians cover Tush magazine in stylish pink suits
Rihanna star in SavagexFenty advert
Rihanna Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible