Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection

Popular womenswear label Nouva Couture has released its Spring/Summer 2018 collection titled 'Floraison' and it gets us in the Spring mood.

The designer Bolaji Ayinde , was inspired by flowers, roses and colours. She translated these to designs for a woman who is happy, colourful and playful. A woman who stands for herself and believes in originality.

According to the designer:

The Floraison collection was created to inspire real women to stand for themselves and their originality. We created this collection to portray positive vibes thereby bringing in a calmness and peace that is achieved only through clothing.

The collection was created using various different types of fabrics such as organza, chiffon, silk, velvet, lace, and speaks to women from all walks of life.

Credits



Brand: @nouvacouture

Muse: @niyola

Makeup: @beautywise_bola

Fascinator: @fascinators_by_omoge

Hair @fabuloushairdo

Shoot @mr_laah