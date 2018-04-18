Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection

It's all about the florals in Nouva Couture's floral-filled collection which is just in time for us to update our Spring wardrobe.
The designer Bolaji Ayinde, was inspired by flowers, roses and colours. She translated these to designs for a woman who is happy, colourful and playful. A woman who stands for herself and believes in originality.
According to the designer:
The Floraison collection was created to inspire real women to stand for themselves and their originality. We created this collection to portray positive vibes thereby bringing in a calmness and peace that is achieved only through clothing.
The collection was created using various different types of fabrics such as organza, chiffon, silk, velvet, lace, and speaks to women from all walks of life.
Brand: @nouvacouture
Muse: @niyola
Makeup: @beautywise_bola
Fascinator: @fascinators_by_omoge
Hair @fabuloushairdo
Shoot @mr_laah