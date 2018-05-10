news

Ade Samuel visited Nigeria over Christmas and made sure to leave her mark. The celebrity stylist who began her career as an intern at Teen Vogue prophesied that big things were coming, not just for herself but for the Nigerian creative space in its entirety . Well, Ade landed herself quite the coup as the Nigerian stylist dressed both Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan for the MET Gala.

On her Instagram, Ade gushed about the amazing opportunity, she wrote:

I can’t even begin to tell you about yesterday.... easily, one of the best days of my life!!! (which is why I decided to bask in the moment and soak it all in before my extreme posting session today lol) - MET GALA with not one but two clients who are heaven sent. This beautifully crafted ETHIOPIAN CHRISTIANITY INSPIRED masterpiece was made with much research and much thought behind every detail you see on the @coach CUSTOM gown. (Slide to see the inspo board) - it was super important to remain respectful to the culture. From the Ethiopian inspired braids (hair by @ursulastephen) to the ever so fresh and edgy makeup by ( @tashareikobrown) - to the hand embroidered beading details- this was def one of my favorite looks ever and @letitiawright as usual is just breaking down doors and having fun as our Princess.

Vogue did a piece on Ade's work and went into further detail about the Ethiopian inspiration behind the dress and the painstaking craftsmanship that went into making it. They wrote:

Letitia Wright found her fashion footing this past year while promoting the superhero blockbuster Black Panther. For her first-ever Met Gala, she teamed with stylist Ade Samuel and Coach's Stuart Vevers on an antique gold bandana printed lamé dress featuring a delicate hand-beaded pleats. “Our fall collection was our starting point,” explained Vevers. “We started to explore unique colors, materials, and embellishments, [as] it was really important to me that Letitia had a dress that is as special and unique to her.”

To that end, and true to the evening's theme, Vevers and Wright incorporated elements from the actress’s Ethiopian Christian faith. The dress features embroidered Ethiopian crosses on the bodice and at the hem of the skirt. Another touch requested by Wright was the actress’s favorite Bible scripture, “You are the light of the world,” embroidered on the back of the dress. “I would always see a more European take on Christianity, in art, fashion, etcetera. So I wanted to be a bit of a rebel and take the Met theme for this year and explore it a bit differently,” she explained.

Ade also did a stand-out look for her new client, Michael B. Jordan who graced the steps of the MET in custom Off-White , complete with signature industrial detailing .

On her Instagram page, Ade gave us a sneak peek into the a behind-the-scenes moment before Michael went to the ball.

From landing Letitia Wright as a client and successfully capturing her young and quirky essence through her styling to getting the whole Black Panther cast styled to perfection on the cover of ESSENCE magazine , Ade Samuel has been killing it in the work department.

As she hones her craft, more people are taking notice of the stylish cum designer and she is slowly but surely becoming quite the force to be reckoned with.