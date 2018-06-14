news

It was fifty shades of glamorous at the Moët and Chamdor Grand Day Party on Saturday. Dress code notwithstanding, Nigerian celebrities did their best to stand out in white and here are the must-see outfits from the Moët Grand Day Party.

Nancy Isime

Award winning On-Air personality and star of the 2018 film, Disguise, Nancy Isime, is quickly warming her way into our TV screens as well as our hearts. She was popularly known as the presenter for the HipTv show, Trending.



Nancy attended the party with the intent to turn heads and break necks, in this Isi Atagamen outfit right off the runway. The top, trouser and over-the-top hat screamed Royal Wedding theme as she captioned the picture on Instagram, “Oh You mean Brunch with the Queen? Say No More.”



Rita Dominic

Everyone loves the effortlessly beautiful award-winning actress and producer, Rita Dominic. Like fine wine, Rita’s style has blossom over the years. With her eloquent style and glowing looks, she manages to stay at the top of fashion lists every time she steps out.

This time, she rocks a custom Lanre Da Silva gown, styled by the The Style Infidel. She paired this look with gold accessories and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch purse. From the slicked-back hair to the dress to the skin, she looked so much like silk. We stan!



Tife Soloye

Sanitary Aid Activist and Media Personnel, Tife Soloye, is one face to look out for in the social scene. With her intentionally elegant style and refreshing beauty, it is no wonder she is on this list.

She rocks a Wannifuga cape and trousers, which she paired with an eye-catching Loladesue purse that was the highlight of the whole outfit.



Ini Dima-Okojie

Actress and former Investment banker, Ini Dima-Okojie is the fashion rebel we don’t deserve. Her fun, daring style has surely scored her many points in the past as she was named one of the best seven Nollywood actresses for 2017.





Ini makes a statement as a bold rule-breaker as she sparkles in this champagne coloured mini-dress by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi which was fresh of the Arise Fashion Week runway. She paired that with strappy metallic heels and a pink bag.



Eyinna Nwigwe

Eyinna Nwigwe is the Lead Actor of the highest grossing Nigerian film The Wedding Party 2.

Eyinna opts for the usual men’s casual but with a spin as he steps out in this Nazarene Fashion Pentecost White Hoodie with distressed jeans and sneakers. He accessorized his outfit with his bright smile.



Mimi Onalaja

Omawunmi “Mimi” Onalaja is an tv host and presenter as well as a fashion and lifestyle enthusiast.

She rocks this Fablane by Derin two-piece which she paired with strappy metallic heels and a bag. Her Fusion Trendz floral bag definitely gave the outfit the final oomph needed to land her a spot on our list



