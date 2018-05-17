Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Literary star looks red hot in Maxivive

Chimamanda Adichie Literary star looks red hot in Maxivive

We all know Chimamanda champions the Wear Nigerian movement and she's been spotted wearing designer of the moment, Maxivive.

  Published:
Chimamanda wears Maxivive in Hertfordshire, England play

Chimamanda wears Maxivive in Hertfordshire, England

(Instagram/ @chimamanda_adiche)
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the Buy Nigerian queen. The award-winning author and ardent supporter of indigenous designers added another look to her fashionable Instagram and this time she looks red hot in progressive label, Maxivive.

The author, who has become a style icon in her own right, is constantly supporting project 'Wear Nigerian' and her Instagram is dedicated to a plethora of stylish outfits by created by the fashion talents on our shores. The account, run by her nieces Chisom, Amaka and Kamsi keeps fans up to date on her outfits of the day.

We love that wherever Chimamanda goes, she always takes a little piece of home too.

 

Maxivive was featured in Vogue and quoted as having 'a reputation for polarising the Nigerian fashion community, pushing an idea of minimalism and androgyny that turns traditional menswear tropes upside down and inside out.'

The Nigerian label run by creative director Papa Oyeyemi has achieved immense success and prompted a very important dialogue in Nigeria about the role of gender in fashion or if it even has a place at all.

It's great to see Chimamanda supporting homegrown talent and looking great whilst doing so.

