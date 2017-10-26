Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

LFDW 2017 :  Day 1 opens with brilliant presentations

LFDW 2017 Day 1 opens with brilliant presentations

HLFDW 2017 opens with a lot of promises, see some of the presentation off the runway as day 1 ends.

Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week opened yesterday 25th October 2017 with promises of an exciting three more days.

The anticipated fashion week held for the first time at Eko Atlantic bringing with it serenity in the most beautifully chaotic selfie inducing atmosphere.

A walk through the massive venue only reveals the well tucked away event when you are near the marquee, the first one housing the pop stores, the creative lounge and the set for specially curated pieces all within the cozy lounge.

Exiting the first marquee leads you into another one just before where people show off styles for the night, while snapping away and happily networking.

The runway show holds in the second marquee. As you enter you are greeted by a massive runway where designers for the night showed off their latest collections.

Fast rising brand Morafa opened the 2017 edition followed by 8th Wanda who took on sultry, fluid pieces with Grecian themed styles firmly embedded in her presentation.

JZO stepped up big time with Adire prints in modern styles, bold colours on fitting pieces for a timeless appeal.

Titi Belo infused trendy bits into her designs with the show getting fiercer. Ugo Monye was premium meets royalty with his timeless aesthetics mixed on modern trad inspired pieces.

Eki Orleans came through with 'Africa on silk', making sultry print statements as per usual.

Johnson Johnson presented with fashionista Efe Tommy opening his show with Jim Iyke as a model.

Style Temple presented a fierce and sensual collection inspired by her mother and women setting the crowd into a frenzy with her designs; each piece after the other.

Kinabuti brought their urban afrocentric designs forward collaborating with Keex for sporty footwear for the casual/laidback style.

Amede came with signature prints in fluid design while Ejiro Amos Tafiri closed the night with one of her boldest outing yet.

The show kicked off a little later expectedly for the first day but slowly packed a punch for the night with presentations making you eager for day 2.

The Eko Atlantic venue choice wasn't in the least a bad one, totally loved it!

Check out the highlights from day 1 in the gallery below.

