Jeremy Scott recruits top models for his colourful runway show

Jeremy Scott's colourful show kicked off the festivities at New York Fashion Week show in New York City on Thursday. A whole host of top models were led down the runway by supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The 22-year-old supermodel was joined by Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes, as they each donned colourful wigs and futuristic ensembles.

Gigi looked nearly unrecognisable in a purple bob-cut wig that featured a blunt fringe.

Gigi was later joined on the catwalk by Stella Maxwell. The models bared their washboard stomachs in the eye-catching looks. The Victoria's Secret model donned a light pink wig and green eye makeup while walking the stage.

The girlfriend of Kristen Stewart was styled in a pink sweater dress that had black buckles around the chest and hips.



Jeremy Scott, known for his outlandish designs , wore a colourful pink sweater as he waited backstage for his turn in the spotlight.

The show kicks off what is sure to be a week of serious fashion for the first Fashion Week of the year.