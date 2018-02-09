Jeremy Scott recruits top models for his colourful runway show

Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Stella Maxwell hit the runway for one of the first shows of the season
The 22-year-old supermodel was joined by Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes, as they each donned colourful wigs and futuristic ensembles.
Gigi looked nearly unrecognisable in a purple bob-cut wig that featured a blunt fringe.
Gigi was later joined on the catwalk by Stella Maxwell. The models bared their washboard stomachs in the eye-catching looks. The Victoria's Secret model donned a light pink wig and green eye makeup while walking the stage.
The girlfriend of Kristen Stewart was styled in a pink sweater dress that had black buckles around the chest and hips.
Jeremy Scott, known for his outlandish designs, wore a colourful pink sweater as he waited backstage for his turn in the spotlight.
The show kicks off what is sure to be a week of serious fashion for the first Fashion Week of the year.