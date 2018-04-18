D'Luxe have knocked it out the park with their stellar Spring/Summer 18 collection which features gorgeous matching sets and statement prints.
According to the statement following the release:
The collection is defined by pieces rich in colourful print texture and embellished brocade. The motifs behind this collection recount a personal inspiration from the diverse and ultra-modern women in fashion.
Brand: @dluxehautecouture_official
Photography: @dantesvisions for @bantustudio
Models: @crepedelacrepeabuja & @ellasarraf
Makeup: @adiya_maquillage