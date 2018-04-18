Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine collection is everything you didn't kno

Lookbook D'Luxe's elegant and feminine collection is everything you didn't know you needed

D'Luxe have knocked it out the park with their stellar Spring/Summer 18 collection which features gorgeous matching sets and statement prints.

  • Published:
D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection play

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For Spring/Summer 2018, rising womenswear brand D’Luxe put together a gorgeous mix of colours and prints, designed into structured girly dresses and pretty matching sets.

According to the statement following the release:

The collection is defined by pieces rich in colourful print texture and embellished brocade. The motifs behind this collection recount a personal inspiration from the diverse and ultra-modern women in fashion.

ALSO READ: Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection play

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection play

D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection

 

Credits


Brand: @dluxehautecouture_official
Photography: @dantesvisions for @bantustudio
Models: @crepedelacrepeabuja & @ellasarraf
Makeup: @adiya_maquillage

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 Tickets are now on sale for this unique...bullet
2 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekiri attire for...bullet
3 Jeffrey Campbell Shoe brand to collaborate on capsule collection...bullet

Related Articles

Lookbook Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection
Lookbook Take a look at Sharon Ojong's new label 'REKANA'
Lookbook Amnas Closet presents their A/W18 collection featuring Hafsah Mohammed
Lookbook Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'
Lookbook New fashion label I.RASA presents resort collection titled 'Ethnik Twist'
Lookbook Lifestyle destination 'Shop and Play' releases their latest classic collection
Tinie Tempah Rapper debuts cool lookbook for clothing line shot in the streets of Lagos
Lookbook Designer Amy Chilaka reinvents the wardrobe classics

Fashion

Imaan Hammam for Vogue Turkey
Imaan Hammam Model featured in Vogue Turkey wearing African designers
Ugo Mozie for Forbes magazine
Ugo Mozie Celebrity stylist puts Nigeria on the map with Forbes magazine
Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection
Lookbook Nouva Couture gets us ready for Spring with the 'Floraison' collection
Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'
Lookbook Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'