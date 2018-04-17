news

Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'.

The brand has released an interesting editorial for their latest collection and according to the statement following the release:

We are exploring freedom, a sense of belonging and the adventurer in all of us with a mixture of photography and poetry.

Credits



Brand: TwentySix | twentysix.co

Model: Uzoamaka Aniunoh | @uzoamaka_a

Photography and Production: Prince John-Akachi | @princearkman

Creative Direction: Adesola Falomo