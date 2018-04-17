Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Edgy womenswear label TwentySix presents 'Somewhere I belong'

The womenswear brand TwentySix releases this raw lookbook for their latest collection and we love how different it is.

The brand has released an interesting editorial for their latest collection and according to the statement following the release:

We are exploring freedom, a sense of belonging and the adventurer in all of us with a mixture of photography and poetry.

Credits


Brand: TwentySix | twentysix.co
Model: Uzoamaka Aniunoh | @uzoamaka_a
Photography and Production: Prince John-Akachi |  @princearkman
Creative Direction: Adesola Falomo

