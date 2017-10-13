Check out Ycee’s latest photo shoot in New York city.

Ycee flashes his bare chest in pictures from his recent photo shoot he took during his American tour in September, 2017.

Known for usually rocking a casual look, the Nigerian rapper switches things up and goes for a smarter look but make sure he still looks trendy.

Ycee was styled by New York based stylist Amin Ameen and photographed by visual artist Oye Diran.

In a statement, the rapper said he wanted a fresh look.

”I basically told them to make me appear as hot as I am’ and it sure looks like they struck gold!” he said. The statement also revealed that the artist was working on future fashion collaborations.

In one of the looks Ycee opts for a blue tweed blazer paired with blue pants and leather brown loafers.

ALSO READ: Ycee could pass for a model on this photo

In another look, he keeps it fresh and goes for an all white look.

His third look in this shoot, he channels an Afropolitan look - a traditional head gear with a camouflage jacket, ash skinny jeans and leather brown loafers.

Ycee whose real name is Oludemilade Martin Alejo first stepped into the music scene in 2012.

The rapper made his re-entry into the Nigerian music scene in 2015 and caused quite a stir with his singles including 'Condo', 'Jagaban' and 'Omo Alhaji'.