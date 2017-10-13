Check out Ycee’s latest photo shoot in New York city.

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ycee Rapper’s got too much sauce!

  • Published:
Ycee flashes his bare chest in pictures from his recent photo shoot he took during his American tour in September, 2017.

Known for usually rocking a casual look, the Nigerian rapper switches things up and goes for a smarter look but make sure he still looks trendy.

Ycee was styled by New York based stylist Amin Ameen and photographed by visual artist Oye Diran.

Ycee looking like a model play

Ycee looking like a model

(Instagram/Iam_ycee)

 

In a statement, the rapper said he wanted a fresh look.

I basically told them to make me appear as hot as I am’ and it sure looks like they struck gold!” he said. The statement also revealed that the artist was working on future fashion collaborations.

In one of the looks Ycee opts for a blue tweed blazer paired with blue pants and leather brown loafers.

Ycee play

Ycee

(Oye Diran)

 

In another look, he keeps it fresh and goes for an all white look.

Ycee play

Ycee

(Oye Diran)

 

His third look in this shoot, he channels an Afropolitan look - a traditional head gear with a camouflage jacket, ash skinny jeans and leather brown loafers.

Ycee play

Ycee

(Oye Diran)

 

Ycee whose real name is Oludemilade Martin Alejo first stepped into the music scene in 2012.

The rapper made his re-entry into the Nigerian music scene in 2015 and caused quite a stir with his singles including 'Condo', 'Jagaban' and 'Omo Alhaji'.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

