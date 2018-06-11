Actress sparkles in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi at Moet Grand Day

Ini Dima-Okojie broke all the rules in this champagne LDA mini-dress for the Moet party and we cannot get enough of it.
Ini Dima-Okojie is fast-becoming known for her style prowess. Her style is young, flirty and fun and it's always a pleasure to see what she will turn up in.
The fast-rsising actress has made quite a name for herself already in the industry starring in films including 'Its Her Day' and 'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' and is a regular on the Lagos Social Scene.
The annual Moet Grand Day held on Saturday and the highly-anticipated all-white affair was attended by our favourite celebrities who certainly dressed to impress. Ini turned up in a champagne coloured mini-dress by LDA which was fresh of the Arise Fashion Week runway.
She paired the statement dress with a simple pair of strappy metallic heels and a ... bag. Her hair hun in loose waves around her shoulders and the whole look was one of the best of the day.
Ini got a snap with Lanre herself who was wearing a similar top from the very same collection. It's seems that great fashion minds certainly think alike.
We love a dress code but we also love a fashionista who knows how to reinterpret it and make the look her own.