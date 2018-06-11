news

The dress code was all white but rules were made to be broken and Ini Dima Okojie certainly did that when she turned up in a very apt champagne coloured mini-dress. Take a look at how the actress sparkles in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi at Moet Grand Day.

Ini Dima-Okojie is fast-becoming known for her style prowess . Her style is young, flirty and fun and it's always a pleasure to see what she will turn up in.

The fast-rsising actress has made quite a name for herself already in the industry starring in films including 'Its Her Day' and 'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' and is a regular on the Lagos Social Scene.

The annual Moet Grand Day held on Saturday and the highly-anticipated all-white affair was attended by our favourite celebrities who certainly dressed to impress. Ini turned up in a champagne coloured mini-dress by LDA which was fresh of the Arise Fashion Week runway.

She paired the statement dress with a simple pair of strappy metallic heels and a ... bag. Her hair hun in loose waves around her shoulders and the whole look was one of the best of the day.

#emo#8J+lgg==## #Moetmoments A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

Ini got a snap with Lanre herself who was wearing a similar top from the very same collection. It's seems that great fashion minds certainly think alike.

We love a dress code but we also love a fashionista who knows how to reinterpret it and make the look her own.