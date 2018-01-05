Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Ezinne Chinkata :  Stylist presents the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair'

Ezinne Chinkata Stylist presents the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair'

The Zinkata store held it's fashion and fun-filled Christmas Fair

  • Published:
Ene Maya and Ezinne Chinkata play

Ene Maya and Ezinne Chinkata
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stylist and fashion entrepreneur Ezinne Chinkata held the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair' over the holiday period.

Zinkata is the name of her Dolphin Estate store as well as her fashion blog which chronicles Ezinne's style journey and allows fans to keep up with her day-to-day life. Ezinne opened Zinkata the store in a bid to bring the unique and signature pieces she often wears to the forefront and give people the chance to shop her style.

ALSO READ: Why stylist is every designer's dream but not a 'trendy inspiration'

Christmas Fair

The Zinkata Christmas Fair was a perfect opportunity for Zinkata to thank customers for their support as well as celebrate the end of another successful year surrounded by all our favourite things, fashion and food.

Zinkata thrilled it's customers with an interactive, festive and fun shopping event at The Backyard Lagos.

Fashion and Fun

Eunice Udom play

Eunice Udom

Ezinne Chinkata Bisoye Olorunnimbe play

Ezinne Chinkata and Bisoye Olorunnimbe

Jennifer Oseh play

Jennifer Oseh

Kanayo Ebi and Ndidi Anyaehie play

Kanayo Ebi and Ndidi Anyaehie

Michelle Dede and Ihuoma Nwigwe play

Michelle Dede and Ihuoma Nwigwe

Omoyemi Akerele, Daughter and Kanayo Ebi play

Omoyemi Akerele, Daughter and Kanayo Ebi

Customer Loooking at a Gozel Green Stand play

Customer Loooking at a Gozel Green Stand

Cross Section of Guests including Ego Boyo play

Cross Section of Guests including Ego Boyo

Veronica Odeka and Friend play

Veronica Odeka and Friend

Cleopatra Robinson, Uju Offiah and Ebele Akwiwu play

Cleopatra Robinson, Uju Offiah and Ebele Akwiwu

Efe Ogundowole, Olapeju Kyode-Aluko and Bose Oladehin play

Efe Ogundowole, Olapeju Kyode-Aluko and Bose Oladehin

Jecinta and Vonne play

Jecinta and Vonne

Maggie and Chioma Frederick Eze play

Maggie and Chioma Frederick Eze

Pamela Chinkata play

Pamela Chinkata

Sir & Lady Forster Chinkata & Ezinne Chinkata play

Sir & Lady Forster Chinkata & Ezinne Chinkata

Sponsored by Union Bank, guests had the unique opportunity of browsing through pieces by stellar brands such as: Nkwo, Meena, Gozel Green, Ada By Alter Ego, FIA, The LadyMaker & AbayaLagos all specially curated by seasoned stylist, Ezinne Chinkata, in a fun and festive environment. Fashion, fun, Food and Drinks all fabulously intertwined

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017bullet
2 Heart2feed Non-profit charity organisation visits Ajegunlebullet
3 Kanayo Ebi Celebrity stylist launches 'The Kach It Project'bullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Fashion The Designer's Muse- Ezinne Chinkata In Ituen Basi
Ezinne Chinkata Would you rock stylist's daring matching look
Loungewear Try this chic look

Events

2018 first edition themed "Genesis" to hold at Bogobiri
Dont Drop The Mic 2018 first edition themed "Genesis" to hold at Bogobiri
The Beverly Naya Party Actress hosts her fans to food, music and drinks, courtesy of Amstel Malta
How Pepsi dominated social media with the 30 Billion Concert
Davido How Pepsi dominated social media with the 30 Billion Concert
Alibaba January 1st Concert, SDC Palm Wine Music Fest-Must attend events in Nigeria
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 29-01/01/18