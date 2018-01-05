news

Stylist and fashion entrepreneur Ezinne Chinkata held the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair' over the holiday period.

Zinkata is the name of her Dolphin Estate store as well as her fashion blog which chronicles Ezinne's style journey and allows fans to keep up with her day-to-day life. Ezinne opened Zinkata the store in a bid to bring the unique and signature pieces she often wears to the forefront and give people the chance to shop her style.

ALSO READ: Why stylist is every designer's dream but not a 'trendy inspiration'

Christmas Fair

The Zinkata Christmas Fair was a perfect opportunity for Zinkata to thank customers for their support as well as celebrate the end of another successful year surrounded by all our favourite things, fashion and food.

Zinkata thrilled it's customers with an interactive, festive and fun shopping event at The Backyard Lagos.

Fashion and Fun

Sponsored by Union Bank, guests had the unique opportunity of browsing through pieces by stellar brands such as: Nkwo, Meena, Gozel Green, Ada By Alter Ego, FIA, The LadyMaker & AbayaLagos all specially curated by seasoned stylist, Ezinne Chinkata, in a fun and festive environment. Fashion, fun, Food and Drinks all fabulously intertwined