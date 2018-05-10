Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Handle It Africa hosts second edition of annual conference 2018

Handle It Africa Daddy Freeze, Toyin Abraham, Kenny Blaq, Debola Williams speak at 2nd edition

Penzaarville Africa held another edition of its annual conference, Handle It Africa with social media discussions taking centre stage.

  Adebola Williams, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu and Olive Emodi   
  Okiemute singing the National anthem to kick-off Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Sam Onyemelekwe giving the opening charge   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu presenting a plaque to Sam Onyemelekwe   
  Legal practitioner Akinyemi Ayinoluwa moderating the first panel session   
  Broadcast journalist, Adenike Oyetunde speaking on the 'Using social media to drive a cause' panel session   
  Founder Socially Africa, Adaora Mbelu-Dania speaking on the 'Using social media to drive a cause' panel session   
  Model United Nations enthusiast, Chimezie Udechukwu speaking on the 'Using social media to drive a cause' panel session   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  The 'Using social media to drive a cause' panel session   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guest asking a question   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guest at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Legal practitioner Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, Model United Nations enthusiast, Chimezie Udechukwu, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu, Broadcast journalist, Adenike Oyetunde and Founder Socially Africa, Adaora Mbelu-Dania   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Broadcast journalist, Adenike Oyetunde   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Model United Nations enthusiast, Chimezie Udechukwu   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Legal practitioner Akinyemi Ayinoluwa   
  Chairman Modern Democratic Party, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, On-air personality, Olive Emodi and Political commentator, Leonard Eteh Ebute on a panel   
  Chairman Modern Democratic Party, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi on a panel   
  Political commentator, Leonard Eteh Ebute   
  Guest asking a question   
  Chairman Modern Democratic Party, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, On-air personality, Olive Emodi, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu and Political commentator, Leonard Eteh Ebute   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Chairman Modern Democratic Party, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Political commentator, Leonard Eteh Ebute   
  Fireside chat with Adebola Williams moderated by Olive Emodi   
  Fireside chat with Adebola Williams moderated by Olive Emodi   
  Fireside chat with Adebola Williams moderated by Olive Emodi   
  Fireside chat with Adebola Williams moderated by Olive Emodi   
  Guests at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guest at Handle It Africa 2nd edition   
  Guest asking a question   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Adebola Williams   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu giving his speech   
  Performance by Y-pick   
  Comedian Lasisi Elenu speaking on a panel   
  Comedian Kenny Blaq speaking on a panel   
  Comedian Kenny Blaq, moderator Ariyiike Dimples and Lasisi Elenu speaking on a panel   
  Guest asking a question   
  Guest asking a question   
  Kenny Blaq, Ariyiike Dimples, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu and Lasisi Elenu   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Lasisi Elenu   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Kenny Blaq   
  Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu with Ariyiike Dimples   
  Moderator Delphinator, Toyin Abraham, Daddy Freeze and Bolanle Olukanni speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session   
  Daddy Freeze speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session   
  Toyin Abraham speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session   
  Bolanle Olukanni speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session   
  Bolanle Olukanni speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session   
Penzaarville Africa organized another edition of its annual conference, Handle It Africa with social media discussions taking centre stage.

Happening for the second year running, upwardly mobile Nigerian youth converged in the Grand ballroom of Oriental hotel, Victoria Island on Friday, May 4, 2018.

play Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu giving his speech at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

The social media conference organised by Olufemi Oguntamu of Penzaarville Africa debuted on an impressive note in 2017, hence the follow-up was expected to be a notch higher - and it did deliver.

play Okiemute singing the National anthem to kick-off Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

The event kicked off with a rendition of the National anthem which was co-ordinated by Project fame season 9 winner, Okiemute before Sam Onyemelukwe, head, Anglophone West Africa, Trace TV stepped on stage to speak on the impact of social media on the spike in profitability and increased visibility of artistes.

play Sam Onyemelekwe giving the opening charge at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

Handle It Africa 2nd edition panelists

Then came the exciting and engaging panels which had panelists such as Toyin Abraham, Daddy Freeze, Adenike Oyetunde, Adebola Williams, Kenny Blaq, Lasisi Elenu, Bolanle Olukanni, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Sam Onyemelukwe, Adaora Mbelu-Diana and Leonard Eteh Ebute.

Kenny Blaq, Ariyiike Dimples, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu and Lasisi Elenu at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. play Kenny Blaq, Ariyiike Dimples, Convener, Olufemi Oguntamu and Lasisi Elenu at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

Each sessions were helmed by radio OAP, Olive Emodi, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, Ariyiike Dimples moderated the discussion on 'Viral Videos: The New Face of Engagement' while The Delphinator, a media personality, sat in the highly engaging session tagged 'Can Celebrities Influence Decisions?'.

play Moderator Delphinator, Toyin Abraham, Daddy Freeze and Bolanle Olukanni speaking on the 'Can celebrities influence decisions' panel session at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

There was also a Fireside session with media entrepreneur, Adebola Williams who urged Nigerians to be better citizens and to better scrutinise elected public officials and also created the #MakePVCEasy, a hashtag for reporting cases of protracted delay in obtaining permanent voter cards (PVCs).

play Fireside chat with Adebola Williams moderated by Olive Emodi at Handle It Africa 2nd edition which held on May 4, 2018 at Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

It was surely a highly informative conference and guests can't wait for the next edition next year.

