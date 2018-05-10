news

Penzaarville Africa organized another edition of its annual conference, Handle It Africa with social media discussions taking centre stage.

Happening for the second year running, upwardly mobile Nigerian youth converged in the Grand ballroom of Oriental hotel, Victoria Island on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The social media conference organised by Olufemi Oguntamu of Penzaarville Africa debuted on an impressive note in 2017, hence the follow-up was expected to be a notch higher - and it did deliver.

The event kicked off with a rendition of the National anthem which was co-ordinated by Project fame season 9 winner, Okiemute before Sam Onyemelukwe , head, Anglophone West Africa, Trace TV stepped on stage to speak on the impact of social media on the spike in profitability and increased visibility of artistes.

Handle It Africa 2nd edition panelists

Then came the exciting and engaging panels which had panelists such as Toyin Abraham , Daddy Freeze, Adenike Oyetunde, Adebola Williams, Kenny Blaq, Lasisi Elenu, Bolanle Olukanni, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Sam Onyemelukwe, Adaora Mbelu-Diana and Leonard Eteh Ebute.

Each sessions were helmed by radio OAP, Olive Emodi, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, Ariyiike Dimples moderated the discussion on 'Viral Videos: The New Face of Engagement' while The Delphinator, a media personality, sat in the highly engaging session tagged 'Can Celebrities Influence Decisions?'.

There was also a Fireside session with media entrepreneur, Adebola Williams who urged Nigerians to be better citizens and to better scrutinise elected public officials and also created the #MakePVCEasy, a hashtag for reporting cases of protracted delay in obtaining permanent voter cards (PVCs).

It was surely a highly informative conference and guests can't wait for the next edition next year.