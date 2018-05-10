BeejaySax is back with the 2nd edition of his concert

Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Premium Saxophonist Abolaji Banjoko also known as Beejay Sax is back with the second edition of his concert  "Beejay Sax Live".

Lagos are you ready? It's here again!

Premium Saxophonist Abolaji Banjoko also known as Beejay Sax is back with the second edition of his concert  "Beejay Sax Live".

Featuring  Nathaniel Bassey, Big Bolaji, Frank Edwards, Onos, Bukola Bekes, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Kenny Blaq, Woli Agba and many more.

It's electrifying...soul lifting...mind blowing...Music for the spirit, soul and bodyand. It promises to be explosive...

Happening this Sunday,May  13, 2018 at Eko Convention centre, Eko hotel & suites Lagos, 5pm Prompt

For enquires, ticket and table reservation call 08132588595 or 08058982828 or follow all our activities via: Instagram: @Beejaysaxb #BeejaySaxLive2018

BeejaySax Live ... An experience like never before ...

