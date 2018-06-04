Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Slick Woods gives us the ultimate Fenty Beauty tutorial

Fenty Beauty Model of the moment, Slick Woods, gives us the ultimate Fenty tutorial

She has appeared in every Rihanna campaign thus far and with that face, it's clear why. Now Slick Woods, let's us in on her Fenty secrets.

  • Published:
Slick Woods shows us how she gets her Fenty Face with this Fenty Beauty tutorial play

Slick Woods shows us how she gets her Fenty Face with this Fenty Beauty tutorial

(intothegloss.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You may recognise this gap-toothed beauty from pretty much every campaign Rihanna has every done from Puma to Fenty Beauty. Slick Woods was cherry-picked by Riri herself and looking at her unique face, we can see why. Now, model of the moment, Slick Woods, gives us the ultimate Fenty tutorial.

Fenty Beauty has truly taken the world by storm. From its inclusive and forward-thinking 40-shade foundation range to blinding highlighters and shadows, Rihanna has created a cult-favourite label that only continues to innovate.

With the latest collection 'Beach Please' becoming a hit with fans and influencers alike, Fenty Beauty muse Slick Woods shows us how to get her perfect 'Fenty Face'.

Savage fully loaded

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

The model has walked for Rihanna in her Fenty x PUMA runway shows, as well as starred in all the latest Fenty Beauty campaigns, so there’s no doubt that Slick Woods is the perfect person to take us through the Fenty Face process.

Woods uses the legendary Pro Filtr' Foundation and the famous Killawatt highlighters to create her look. The finished result is a perfectly dewy look perfect for those hot summer days.

Take a look at the video below and why not give your own Fenty Face a go today!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Cashew The health benefits of this fruit are wonderfulbullet
3 Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acnebullet

Related Articles

Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Fenty Beauty Fans go wild for Rihanna's glowing body lava
Fenty Beauty How to get a highlight just like Rihanna
Rihanna Get the singer's colourful Grammys beauty look using Nigerian brands
Rihanna Fenty Beauty and the importance of representation
Rihanna Wanna rock fierce red lips like pop queen? See her show how to
Rihanna Check out the ultimate Vogue beauty tutorial from the superstar herself

Beauty & Health

Dimma Umeh shows us the difference between natural and bold defined brows
Beauty Tips Dimma Umeh shows us the difference between natural and defined brows
What you probably didn't know about irregular periods
Menstrual Cycle What you probably didn't know about irregular periods
Anopheles-stephensi-mosquito
Malaria Parasite 5 home remedies to get rid of this disease
What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions
Wellness What you probably didn't know about sleeping positions