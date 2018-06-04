Slick Woods gives us the ultimate Fenty Beauty tutorial

news

You may recognise this gap-toothed beauty from pretty much every campaign Rihanna has every done from Puma to Fenty Beauty. Slick Woods was cherry-picked by Riri herself and looking at her unique face, we can see why. Now, model of the moment, Slick Woods, gives us the ultimate Fenty tutorial.

Fenty Beauty has truly taken the world by storm. From its inclusive and forward-thinking 40-shade foundation range to blinding highlighters and shadows, Rihanna has created a cult-favourite label that only continues to innovate.

With the latest collection 'Beach Please' becoming a hit with fans and influencers alike , Fenty Beauty muse Slick Woods shows us how to get her perfect 'Fenty Face'.

Savage fully loaded A post shared by @ slickwoods on May 12, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

The model has walked for Rihanna in her Fenty x PUMA runway shows, as well as starred in all the latest Fenty Beauty campaigns, so there’s no doubt that Slick Woods is the perfect person to take us through the Fenty Face process.

Woods uses the legendary Pro Filtr' Foundation and the famous Killawatt highlighters to create her look . The finished result is a perfectly dewy look perfect for those hot summer days.

Take a look at the video below and why not give your own Fenty Face a go today!