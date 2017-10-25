Natural ways to improve improve the quality of the skin

The idea of having a flawless skin should not be confused with skin bleaching.

Simply because it is possible for every skin, irrespective of colour, to be made more beautiful and flawless.

Be that as it may, it can not be denied that every woman, including some men, long to have a fresh glowing skin.

But owing to stress, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, and constant exposure to sun's ultraviolet rays, it seems like their desire will be difficult to meet with reality.

However, there are hundreds of chemicalized products that comes with the assurance of making the skin glow in a couple of days.

So luring is their temptation that a good number of people yield to it without knowing the long-term effect these products will have on their skin.

It is, for this reason, we decided to show you the natural ways in which the skin condition can be made beautiful and healthy without incurring any possibility of an aftermath effect.

Read on to see the natural ways that you can use to improve the quality of your skin.

1. Lemon

When it comes to the clearing of skin, lemon is supreme. It is one of the best ingredients that can be used to promote skin condition.

Because the presence of citric acid in lemon helps keep the skin clear by removing dead cells. Also, its vitamin C content helps reduce dark spots by increasing the cell renewal process.

Owing to the fact that lemon also has bleaching properties that help improve the overall skin complexion, it is, therefore advisable for dark skin people to use it as rarely as possible.

How to use lemon to improve skin quality

Apply fresh-squeezed lemon juice to your entire face and neck and leave it for ten minutes: wash it with warm water afterward.

To soften and moisturize the skin, rub the slices of cucumber all over your body. Do this every day for effective result.

Apart from the above method, you can also squeeze the juice of one-half lemon and mix two tablespoons of raw honey in it.

Apply it on your face, leave it on for fifteen to twenty minutes and then rinse it off.

And to improve skin quality, mix two teaspoons each of lemon juice and sugar. Apply the mixture on your face, neck, and hands by scrubbing circularly.

Leave it on for ten minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water. If you can do this twice a week, you will be surprised at the result.

2. Honey

Honey is not just a skin moisturizer, it is, as a matter of fact, a great skin moisturizer.

The antibacterial properties of honey make it possible for the clearing of skin impurities as well as the removal of skin infection.

How to use honey to improve skin quality

Apply raw honey on your skin and let it dry; rinse it off with mild water. The water content in honey will make the skin soft and supple as it helps to moisturize it.

Alternatively, you can also mix two teaspoons of milk and one teaspoon of honey. Add to the mixture one teaspoon of gram flour and mix them together.

Apply it all over your face. Leave it on for twenty minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

If you can do this once a week, you will appreciate the radiant quality of your skin.

3. Aloe Vera

Numerous are the benefits Aloe vera has on the skin. It has antibacterial properties that help kill bacteria that cause acne.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in the soothing of irritated skin, and astringent properties that help heal scars.

In addition, aloe vera moisturizes the skin and stimulates new skin cell growth.

How to improve skin quality with aloe vera

Extract the gel from the aloe vera.

Use a cotton ball to apply the gel on your face

Let it dry for about half an hour, and then rinse it off with mild water.

Do this every day if you can and you will be grateful that you did.

4. Coconut oil

When it comes to antioxidants that prevent free radical activity, which is one of the reasons behind dull and lifeless skin, coconut oil is king.

It is also rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties that help maintain clear skin. Additionally, it helps to soften the skin as the oil permeates deep into underlying tissues of the skin.

How to use coconut to improve skin quality

Warm coconut oil in a microwave.

Apply the warm oil to your face, neck, hands and legs.

Massage gently into the skin for ten minutes; rinse it afterward with warm water.

It is okay to do this once a day.

5. Pawpaw

It is not without reason that Christopher Colombus refer to it as the fruit of angels.

Papaya, as it is also known, can not only be used to improve the texture of the skin, it can also help to maintain clear skin.

Like lemon, papaya has natural bleaching properties that help reduce the appearance of scars.

In addition, the enzyme papain that is present in it has antibacterial and wound healing abilities that help in the removal of dead damaged skin.

How to use pawpaw to improve skin quality

Cut pawpaw into small pieces and combine the pawpaw with one teaspoon each of sandalwood powder and honey.

Grind these ingredients into a paste and apply all over your face and neck.

Leave it for half an hour and rinse with cool water

Finish the treatment by applying some rose water on your face.

Do this, at least, once a week for effective result.

Note

This should be made applicable to only light-skinned people because of the bleaching properties in it.

In conclusion, you should be reminded that what you eat, is what you are. In other words, what you eat ultimately reflects on your body, especially your face.

Try as much as you can to consume diets that do not only provide nutrients to your body but also bring about the repairment of damaged tissues, as well as the building of new cells.