Makeup Application :  5 foundation rules to follow if you want perfect coverage

Wonder why your foundation always look cakey and never seamless? You're probably doing a lot wrong.

A seamless foundation application should be crease free, not settle into fine lines or be patchy or flaky and most importantly should feel and look like your skin- you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between your complexion and your foundation- it should fit picture perfectly.

ALSO READ: Why Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation is a must have

To achieve seamless foundation coverage, there are easy tips to be followed through to make sure the rest of the makeup go on perfectly as well.