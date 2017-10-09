Makeup Application :  5 foundation rules to follow if you want perfect coverage

Hate cakey, uneven, flaw defining foundation application? Yes us too! Here are ways to make sure your foundation game stays tight.
A seamless foundation application should be crease free, not settle into fine lines or be patchy or flaky and most importantly should feel and look like your skin- you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between your complexion and your foundation- it should fit picture perfectly.
To achieve seamless foundation coverage, there are easy tips to be followed through to make sure the rest of the makeup go on perfectly as well.
Allow your foundation sit and dry before going ahead with other beauty product. Making sure the foundation gets dry ensures it doesn't melt into other products and 'wash or melt' them off.
Never use dirty tools to apply foundation. Clean beauty tools to ensure a clean layer of product is spread on the face when applying foundation. When dirty tools are used products are re-transferred on the face and this cause breakouts, block pores etc.
To ensure even foundation distribution, start applying foundation from the centre of the face and work outwards, this helps to even out the foundation around the face.
Don't apply foundation only on the face, apply product right around the jawline, work product around every visible skin around the face and blend products down towards the neck area, the ears etc for an even and seamless coverage.
Never skip primer/try out the powder before foundation technique. Make sure your foundation stays in place by first priming the skin or start out with translucent powder (for light every day wear) to keep foundation in place.