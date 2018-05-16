Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Controversial celebrity looks stunning in new photos

Bobrisky Controversial celebrity looks stunning in new photos

The man who calls himself Nigeria's No. 1 male barbie shows us why in new makeup photos.

  • Published:
Bobrisky looks great after having his face beat by MUA ML Pro play

Bobrisky looks great after having his face beat by MUA ML Pro

(Instagram/ @bobrisky)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You either love him or hate him but you certainly cannot deny the Bobrisky effect. The controversial celebrity has kept us on our toes with his outrageous antics but now Bob is shocking us in a different way. Bob looks stunning in new photos showing off why he calls himself Nigeria's No. 1 male barbie.

It's no secret that Bobrisky loves to play dress up but here he is as you have never seen him before.

All dolled up by MUA, Bobrisky could easily be mistaken for a woman after this makeover.

The popular cross-dresser, who has come under fire in the past for his questionable antics has shown no signs of slowing down or conforming.

 

If anything, as he gets more famous, he gets more bold and Bobrisky, who was once a laughing stock has turned into a prominent figure on the Nigerian pop culture scene.

Male barbie contemplates going for hip enlargement surgery

Nigerian King of Cross-Dressers, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky is taking his drama to a new height after he announced that he is contemplating going for a hip enlargement surgery because his unidentified 'Bae' wants him to.

ALSO READ: "Bobrisky: Male barbie finally admits to being gay?"

Bobrisky who is currently having the time of his life in the United State has been dropping hints about his sexual orientation in recent times, and this new move is seen by many as a step up in his drive to crave a strange image for himself.

Bobrisky made the allusion in one of his now famous Snapchat messages when he wrote:

"I have an interview with a doctor in Miami on Saturday. That money needs to double before this year runs up. My bae said I should go check out the price and all."

ALSO READ"Bobrisky: 'I am not keen about sex or women' - Bleaching Specialist"

He later posted a question to his fans to ask their opinions on hip enlargement surgery:

"Guys, what do you think about hips enlargement?"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Bread What happens to your body when you stop eating bread?bullet

Related Articles

Bobrisky Would you rock makeover inspired by Nigerian cross dresser?
Dove How foreign beauty brands keep pushing dark skin women to lighten their skin
Chef Chioma Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look
Iamdodos Top MUA shares 6 top tips for beauty lovers
Makeup Tutorial Wanna contour to look as natural as possible? Try this
Makeup Tutorial Get inspired to try these 10 looks from Bibyonce for the weekend
Tiwa Savage, Asa Doranne Beauty transforms top celebs in stunning makeover photos
Monalisa Chinda See new makeover photos of Nollywood actress

Beauty & Health

5 times Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'O was natural hair goals
Lupita Nyong'o 5 times the Kenyan actress was natural hair goals
Here are 5 ways to get rid of toxic substance from your body
Detoxification Here is how to get rid of toxic substance from your body
L-R Ifeoluwa Odebiyi, Beauty Advisor; Ego Akoma, Beauty Advisor; Alali Hart, Managing Director Parfums Estate Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited; Busola Shakiru, Beauty Advisor; John Monday, Outlet Manager; Virginia Odeh, Beauty Advisor
Beauty Launch Yves Rocher, premium French cosmetic brand launches new boutique at Palms Mall
5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema
Eczema 5 natural home remedy to get rid of this disorder