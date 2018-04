news

What do you do when you only have only 30 mins to get ready? Beauty vlogger, Lola OJ , shares her simple and quick make-up tutorial.

Want to look glam but you don't have that much time?

This make up tutorial can help you focus on some key elements of a make up routine that can doll you up but in a subtle way.

A quick and simple step to step tutorial on how to to create a effortlessly chic make up look.

Take a look at it below!