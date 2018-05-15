Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema

Eczema 5 natural home remedy to get rid of this disorder

Nevertheless, eczema generally appears on the hands, feet, face, legs, or the inner creases of knees and elbows.

  • Published:
5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema play

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema

(Health life)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although studies are yet to confirm the causes of eczema, it is often assumed to be an overactive immune response to irritants coming into contact with the skin.

Nevertheless, eczema generally appears on the hands, feet, face, legs, or the inner creases of knees and elbows; it is easy to identify and has been observed to affect far more infants and children than adults.

It is, however, important to note that eczema is often a chronic condition. This, among other reasons, is why those who have suffered from eczema will tell you that getting rid of it comes with great relief.

However, the orthodox treatments for eczema generally include steroid creams or orally administered steroids, antihistamines, UV light therapy, drugs that affect the immune system, and antibiotics if open blisters become infected.

And if all else fails, doctors may prescribe one of two topical creams – pimecrolimus (immunodepressant) or tacrolimus (immunosuppressant) – with a long list of possible side-effects.

Some of which are pretty frightening, not only do they include things like nausea, fever, warts, hives, and nosebleeds, but difficult breathing, swelling of the face, lymphoma, and even cancer.

But this uncomfortable result of western medication can be avoided as there natural remedies that can help get rid of eczema in no time.

Here are five home remedies to get rid of eczema in time

1. Turmeric

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema play

Turmeric

(Health line)

 

In as much as a good number of eczema treatments require topical care, this one, in particular, has more to do with what you ingest.

According to recent studies, this spice has linked to reduced inflammation in a number of skin conditions, including psoriasis. Curcumin, an antioxidant found in turmeric, has been shown to protect skin by neutralizing free radicals and reducing wound-healing time.

However, in other to get rid of eczema with turmeric, aim to take in a teaspoon of turmeric every day.

2. Coconut oil

When it comes to getting rid of eczema, coconut oil is king. And this is because coconut oil has antibacterial, anti-fungal, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that can help soothe your skin when it's itchy during a flare-up and can also help reduce the inflammation.

Additionally, it contains lauric acid, a type of fat that is found in mother's breast milk; the acid is used to treat a variety of viral infections because the body converts it into something called monolaurin, a compound that fights against bacteria, fungus, viruses and all that good stuff.

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema play

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema

(Health life)

Coconut oil is also packed with caprylic acid, vitamins E and K, and capric acid. All these help to repair broken skin and nourish it at the same time. It also helps decrease the itching and flaking, plus prevents further infection.

3. Apple cedar vinegar

Known to ancient civilization as one of the most effective home remedies for bacterial and fungal infection, apple cider vinegar has long been used to soothe skin inflammation and burns; not only that, it is also a disinfectant.

However, when treating eczema, you can use cotton balls to apply the vinegar directly to scaly areas, or apply to larger areas with a clean paper towel dipped in one part vinegar to one part water.

4. Olive oil

When it comes to natural remedies for skin infection, olive oil is one of the most unpopular. Nevertheless, it is important to note that this natural oil is packed with omega-3 fatty acids which reduce inflammation.

However, in other to get rid of eczema with the aid of olive oil, apply some warm quantity into affected areas of the skin to soften scaly patches. Also, adding olive oil to your diet can also help heal your skin from the inside out.

5. Aloe Vera

5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema play

Aloe vera

(Health cautios)

 

Every Dick and Harry know that aloe vera is great when it comes to natural remedies. And this is because it is rich in anti-inflammatory and healing compounds, and provides a nice cooling sensation for itchy skin.

Apply aloe vera to affected areas of skin on a regular basis when using it to get rid of eczema. It is advisable for people with reoccurring skin issues to plant their own aloe vera, as it will help them a lot.

ALSO READ: Here are the possible causes and home remedies for this skin infection

 

 

 

More

Brittle Nails Here's how you can naturally treat this disorder
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
2 Bread What happens to your body when you stop eating bread?bullet
3 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet

Related Articles

DIY Ever thought of making your own coconut oil? Here's how
Earthing The health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible
Wellness 4 simple ways to deal with depression
Wellness If you want to lose weight in no time, follow these three plan programs
Turmeric The health benefits of this super herb are surprising
Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculous
Tomatoes The health benefits of this plant will surprise you

Beauty & Health

How to naturally get rid of fungal infection
Candida How to naturally get rid of this fungal infection
The pain of losing a baby and your journey to healing
Miscarriage The pain of losing a child and your journey to healing
What went down with BLK OPAL at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week
Beauty Insider What went down with BLK OPL at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week
5 home remedies to help you get rid of boils
Boils These home remedies will get rid of this condition in no time