5 natural home remedy to get rid of eczema

news

Although studies are yet to confirm the causes of eczema, it is often assumed to be an overactive immune response to irritants coming into contact with the skin.

Nevertheless, eczema generally appears on the hands, feet, face, legs, or the inner creases of knees and elbows; it is easy to identify and has been observed to affect far more infants and children than adults.

It is, however, important to note that eczema is often a chronic condition. This, among other reasons, is why those who have suffered from eczema will tell you that getting rid of it comes with great relief.

However, the orthodox treatments for eczema generally include steroid creams or orally administered steroids, antihistamines, UV light therapy, drugs that affect the immune system, and antibiotics if open blisters become infected.

And if all else fails, doctors may prescribe one of two topical creams – pimecrolimus (immunodepressant) or tacrolimus (immunosuppressant) – with a long list of possible side-effects.

Some of which are pretty frightening, not only do they include things like nausea, fever, warts, hives, and nosebleeds, but difficult breathing, swelling of the face, lymphoma, and even cancer.

But this uncomfortable result of western medication can be avoided as there natural remedies that can help get rid of eczema in no time.

Here are five home remedies to get rid of eczema in time

1. Turmeric

In as much as a good number of eczema treatments require topical care, this one, in particular, has more to do with what you ingest.

According to recent studies, this spice has linked to reduced inflammation in a number of skin conditions, including psoriasis. Curcumin, an antioxidant found in turmeric, has been shown to protect skin by neutralizing free radicals and reducing wound-healing time.

However, in other to get rid of eczema with turmeric, aim to take in a teaspoon of turmeric every day.

2. Coconut oil

When it comes to getting rid of eczema, coconut oil is king. And this is because coconut oil has antibacterial, anti-fungal, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that can help soothe your skin when it's itchy during a flare-up and can also help reduce the inflammation.

Additionally, it contains lauric acid, a type of fat that is found in mother's breast milk; the acid is used to treat a variety of viral infections because the body converts it into something called monolaurin, a compound that fights against bacteria, fungus, viruses and all that good stuff.

Coconut oil is also packed with caprylic acid, vitamins E and K, and capric acid. All these help to repair broken skin and nourish it at the same time. It also helps decrease the itching and flaking, plus prevents further infection.

3. Apple cedar vinegar

Known to ancient civilization as one of the most effective home remedies for bacterial and fungal infection, apple cider vinegar has long been used to soothe skin inflammation and burns; not only that, it is also a disinfectant.

However, when treating eczema, you can use cotton balls to apply the vinegar directly to scaly areas, or apply to larger areas with a clean paper towel dipped in one part vinegar to one part water.

4. Olive oil

When it comes to natural remedies for skin infection, olive oil is one of the most unpopular. Nevertheless, it is important to note that this natural oil is packed with omega-3 fatty acids which reduce inflammation.

However, in other to get rid of eczema with the aid of olive oil, apply some warm quantity into affected areas of the skin to soften scaly patches. Also, adding olive oil to your diet can also help heal your skin from the inside out.

5. Aloe Vera

Every Dick and Harry know that aloe vera is great when it comes to natural remedies. And this is because it is rich in anti-inflammatory and healing compounds, and provides a nice cooling sensation for itchy skin.

Apply aloe vera to affected areas of skin on a regular basis when using it to get rid of eczema. It is advisable for people with reoccurring skin issues to plant their own aloe vera, as it will help them a lot.