news

Perfume is one of the most sensual things a woman can wear and just the mere hint of a great fragrance can make her irrestistible. We have put together a list of the 5 perfumes that are guaranteed to make a man faint.

Perfume, since it's creation, has aimed to entice. In a bid to mimic the effect that the pheromones we excrete have on the opposite sex, perfume uses different combinations in order to get heads to turn and keep us smelling our very best.

With the market being saturated with a variety of different perfumes, it's hard to know which ones have the desired effect but here we have brought you the five perfumes, be them new or old, that are a sure fire way to make you seem like you're the only one in the room.

1. Narciso Rodriguez- For Her

This fragrance is unique and sexy. It has prominent rose and orange blossom notes with the musky base notes, it is feminine and sensual and definitely for the women with confidence. It has really luxurious floral scents and really captures the essence of a woman's femininity making it one of the world's most popular scents. The beauty of this perfume is how long it lasts on skin after it has dried down and mixes with ones natural scent to create a unique smell that is irresistible to the opposite sex.

2. Tom Ford- Black Orchid

This unisex fragrance lingers for days and on a night out will definitely turn heads. It has a primal seductive effect on the opposite sex and the typically masculine base notes aren't what you would expect a woman to typically wear. Black Orchid is a wild, deep, and rich scent that unashamedly announces itself to the world when worn, it's not for the subtle woman. It's loaded with a potent combination of florals, spices, citrus, and gourmand notes that radiate wildly in a potion that must be smelled to be believed.

3. Givenchy- Ange ou Demon

This fragrance is the essence of seductive femininity that is effortlessly charming impressive and enticing. It opens with fresh notes then quickly reveals it is a warm feminine scent. It's vanilla base notes makes it sweet but not sickly. It's a ladylike perfume but in a seductive way that's perfect for a modern lady. A mandarin note in the opening blends well with a light and gentle saffron note. The dry down is flowery, with a pleasant orchid impression combining with a lily note. As the name suggests, this scent starts of sweet and innocent but transforms into something infinitely more deadly.

4. Thierry Mugler- Angel

Angel is a classic by any standards. The furore it caused when it first came out still stands till date and makes it one of t he most loved female fragrances of all time. The opening is sweet Vanilla which is balanced by the tart bitterness of Bergamot.

There are subtle notes of caramel and even chocolate. The quality of this perfume is so much so that the scent lingers long after a shower. It's sexy and quite clever in construction with the opening and the heart of the perfume being quite intriguing and most narcotic. This smell will leave men entranced in your wake and intoxicated by you.

5. Le Labo- Santal 33

This scent is the most different to the rest in this list. Rather than being seductive and intoxicating, it is rather crisp and fresh. It is neither woody nor floral, far from leathery or spicy but not exactly like musk but it does manage to smell distinctive and chic. The beauty of this scent is its insane longevity which lasts well into the next day even after a good scrub. This scent would be appreciated by those with a more refined nose who prefer a more natural, subtle and slow releasing method of seduction.