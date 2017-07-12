Woman sells 2-months-old baby to buy motorcycle

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Oluchi Emeobi for allegedly selling her two-months-old baby for N250,000 and using the money to buy a motorcycle for herself.

Punch reports that Emeobi was arrested in Nnewi following a tipoff, alongside her friend, Nchedoch Richard, 26, after they connived to sell the baby to a female child trafficker simply identified as First Lady who is now at large.

While parading the suspects alongside other suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Umar, disclosed that they were nabbed on July 8, 2017, at about 11 am by detectives attached to the Nnewi Police Division.

Umar said that to conceal her dastardly act, Emeobi reported at the police station that she left her baby with a yet to be ascertained woman who absconded with the baby.

But on investigations, it was discovered that she was actually the one who sold her baby and used the proceed to buy herself a motorcycle.

The CP said exhibits recovered from her included N250,000 cash and the motorcycle she allegedly bought with part of the money realized from the sale of the baby, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing First Lady.