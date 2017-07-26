Home > Gist >

Ugandan lady raped, murdered with stick inserted in vagina

The body of a married woman who was raped and murdered by unknown persons have been discovered in a banana plantation in Uganda.

(Monitor UG)

There was shock and dismay after residents of Nkumba Central in the Wakiso District of Uganda, woke up to find the lifeless body of a missing hairdresser in a banana plantation after she had been raped and murdered.

Monitor UG reports that the lady identified as Rose Nakimuli, 27, was raped by unknown men after which they murdered her and inserted a stick in her private parts.

According to reports, the discovery of Nakimuli's body came three days after a 17- year-old girl, Norah Wayana, was also discovered killed in the same manner and her body dumped in a banana plantation near her parent’s home in the same area.

ALSO READ: "Lord have Mercy: Mother of 6 raped, murdered by unknown men in her farm in Abuja"

Nakimuli thus becomes the fifth woman to be murdered in the same gruesome manner in what is seen as increasing cases of serial murders in the area.

The deceased's husband, Anatori Ndyabajeera, said his wife had been missing since Sunday, July 23, 2017, and a search party discovered her lifeless body the following day.

“I was with my wife on Sunday at 5 pm, after which I left for my home in Kawafu zone. Later, I called her phone at 7 pm to check on her and we chatted for some good minutes.

However, this morning, I tried to call her but she wasn’t answering her phone and I was saddened to hear that she had been found dead.”

play The scene where Rose Nakimuli's body was found (Monitor UG)

 

Speaking to journalist on the sad development, the Entebbe District Police Commander, Godfrey Ninsiima, said so far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the serial murders.

“We already have suspects in custody. Some are already in Kigo Prison. It’s an organized group with ill intentions targeting women,” he said.

Ninsiima added that a 10 pm curfew has been imposed in Entebbe Town and the neighboring Katabi Town Council as a measure to curb the ongoing murders.

ALSO READ: "Cruel Murder: Undergraduate raped to death in Cameroon"

The Kampala Metropolitan South Regional Police Commander, ACP Siraje Bakaleke, has also called on women to avoid moving alone at night and warned that bars that would be found operating beyond 10 pm would be closed.

“We are not going to sleep. We have started making operations in Entebbe and have introduced bylaws to curb the increasing murders,” ACP Bakaleke said.

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

