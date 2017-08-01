Transgender man gives birth to baby boy in the US

A United States transgender man, Trystan Reese, who declared he was pregnant for his partner of seven years, Biff Chaplow, has been delivered of a baby boy whom they named Leo Murray Chaplow.

Buzzfeed reports that Reese who was originally born a female but underwent surgery to become a man was delivered of the baby boy on July 14, 2017, a few weeks after he granted an interview to Fox19 where he announced that he was expecting a baby.

The couple announced the arrival of their first biological child via Facebook after Reese had a miscarriage last year.

The elated Reese wrote on the Facebook wall:

"The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life. Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.

I thought I was giving up having a family [when I lost my baby]; I didn’t even think of it as an option.

I didn't ever dream of having, or wanting to have, a biological child. One, I didn't think it would be possible, and two, it took a long time for me to be strong enough in my identity as a man to be able to do that.

We are so lucky to have been able to welcome him into our lives and cannot wait to see who he grows up to be.

I'm OK with my body being a trans body. I'm OK being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby."

Reese and Chaplow have documented their parenting adventures and posted updates throughout Reese's pregnancy on their Facebook page and in January, they made a video announcing the pregnancy.