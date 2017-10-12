Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Video of exuberant white youth resisting police arrest stirs emotion

Racial Discrimination Viral video of exuberant white youth resisting police arrest stirs emotion in black America

White police in the United States of American are prominent for applying excessive force when dealing with black suspects.

  • Published:
Statistics of police killing of people in the US in the year 2017. play

Statistics of police killing of people in the US in the year 2017.

(Mapping Police Violence)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Non tolerance as well hateful discrimination of the black people by the whites are realities that has characterized the relationship between both races according to history.

In the United States of America especially, the hostility against the people of colour is still as fresh as the era of the slave trade when one's black skin is considered only good enough to toil the expanse of a cotton plantation.

An image showing a white police officer in a failed attempt to arrest a belligerent youth. play

An image showing a white police officer in a failed attempt to arrest a belligerent youth.

(YouTube)

 

Many years have passed since the abolition of the slave trade but a modern form of slavery still exists. The over handedness of the US police when black crime suspects are the subject is unfortunately hard to miss. Various cases of white cops shooting down black male subjects have led to the opinion that they are on a special mission to eliminate them.

Videos showing white law enforcement agents killing a negro is quite rampant in America. Most of the occurrences after thorough investigation revealed that the officers of the law could have opted for a better option than 'murdering' the victims.

Hip-Hop rapper Common often lends his voice on matters of racial discrimination. play

Hip-Hop rapper Common often lends his voice on matters of racial discrimination.

(Time Out)

 

A recent clip shared by rapper, Common, saw a white policeman on the back foot as he tried to arrest an exuberant youth of the same colour  re-introduced the feeling of segregation from the black community. In the video, the cop and a belligerent teenager approximated to be about 17 years old were seen having a confrontation but the officer ensured that no firearm was discharged.

Based on historical facts, the opposite is likely to have been the case had it been the skin of the subject was black.

History remembers the 60's and 70's as periods that saw a lot of violence against the black community in America. Coloured civil rights activists fighting for the emancipation of their race were common victims.

While it may seem like the brutality against the people of colour has reduced, recent evidence proves otherwise. Painful instances of police shooting of black men who showed zero resistance to getting arrested has become a major topic.

Protest against killing of the people of colour by the police. play

Protest against killing of the people of colour by the police.

(Huffington Post)

ALSO READ: Cop who said 'we only kill black people' loses job

The 2016 killing of Philando Castile by an officer Jeronimo Yanez is one that has generated a lot of sad emotions. The victim who was in a car with his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, and her four-year-old daughter, was shot seven times by the cop.

Reports stated that Castile had revealed to his killer that he was in possession of a firearm but he wasn't attempting to use the weapon before he was shot. The deceased never got justice even in death following Yanez acquittal of three felonies: one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez (r.) insisted that he saw Philando Castile's gun before pulling the trigger. play

St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez (r.) insisted that he saw Philando Castile's gun before pulling the trigger.

(NY Daily News)

 

The idea of freedom for the black people in America has been nothing more than  hypocrisy. No level of modernization can wipe out the long hatred for the black race it might seem.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some Indians hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Abuja Twitter The drama about sex, husband snatching and short menbullet
3 Pulse List 7 things you must do before partying with friendsbullet

Related Articles

Hector Jobarteh I got N7000 for killing Gulder Ultimate Search winner - Suspect
Las Vegas Shooting All the guns used in America's deadliest gun rampage
In South Africa Court to rule on activist's death 46 years on
Politics The black man beaten at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville now faces a felony charge
In Kogi How police officer almost killed journalist

Pop Culture

Would you rock a Sani Abacha T-shirt?
Sani Abacha Is it cool to wear a T-shirt of the late dictator?
Bollylomo desecrating an effigy
Shigidi We shouldn't mock our tradition and culture
Social interaction has been built through the smoking of weed.
Weed Do you have some smoke? That is the question
Don't air your dirty laundry on social media
Twitter The consequences of posting your dirty laundry on social media